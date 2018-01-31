CHAN 2018 (LIVE UPDATES): Nigeria battles Sudan for historic final ticket

Related News

The home-based Super Eagles will be gunning for a historic final ticket at the African Nations Championships, CHAN, as they take on Sudan in the second semi-final at the ongoing tournament in Morocco.

Nigeria beat Angola to make it to the semi-final while Sudan dumped out Zambia to make this stage of the tournament.

Aside from 2014 when the late Stephen Keshi led Nigeria to the semifinal, this is the only time Nigeria is making it this far in CHAN.

In 2014, the Eagles were narrowly beaten by arch-rivals Ghana before battling to win bronze in the third-place match.

Many will hope history will be made tonight as Nigeria will hope to make the final for the very first time.

Aside Sudan being a formidable side, there are injury problems for the Super Eagles who nonetheless remain undaunted in the task ahead.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates of Nigeria vs Sudan match in Marrakech tonight.

Kick off is 8.30 p.m.

We are set for the semifinal game between Nigeria and Sudan… The National anthems of both teams now taken

Sudan makes no change to the team that won Zambia in the quarter-final while Nigeria forced to make some changes due to injury

Game underway.. Super Eagles with the opening pass

Sudan and Nigeria have met 13 previous times with Nigeria winning seven times and Sudan picking two victories

Okpotu with a half chance but marked off by the Sudan defence

Oladapo wins a freekick for Nigeria

Ezenwa makes a timely save as Sudan almost get the opening goal

The goalkeeper is being treated for a slight knock

Sudan have a great record in the CHAN with six wins and four draws in their last 10 games

Not looking for Nigeria as Ezenwa maybe in trouble

Big blow for Nigeria as Ezenwa is being stretched out

Dele Ajiboye is in for injured Ezenwa

This is first game for Ajiboye in CHAN

CHANCE!! Sudan with a chance

GOAL: Gabriel Okechukw with a goal for Nigeria

This is the first time Sudan will be behind in this tournament

Okpotu with a chance to double Nigeria’s lead but he plays the ball straight to the onrushing goalkeeper

Rabiu Ali wins a free kick for Nigeria by the center circle

Gabriel Okechukwu almost with a second goal

30 mins gone Sudan 0-1 Nigeria

Dele Ajiboye with an easy catch from a feeble header by the Sudanese

Rabiu Ali with a wasted effort there as he shoots way off the mark

Sudan’s Naseridin is being warned by the referee after a rough tackle

SAVE!!! Fantastic one by Dele Ajiboye

Five minutes added time

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi gets a yellow card in the dying stages of the first half

Okpotu makes a poor pass from inside the Sudan box

First Half: Sudan 0-1 Nigeria

First Half Analysis | Eagles ride their luck

The Eagles took the kickoff and tried to press the Falcons in their half but the Nigerian team suffered a huge casualty in the sixth minute when some sloppy defending from Stephen Eze got Ikechukwu Ezenwa injured. He did not respond to treatment and had to be stretchered off and replaced by Plateau United’s Dele Ajiboye.

Saifeldin Bakhit should have put Sudan ahead on 15 minutes but he couldn’t sort out his feet on time. Straight away the Eagles went to the side and scored. Gabriel Okechukwu, who got the winner against Angola latched on to a header from Tony Okpotu and rolled the ball past the flailing hands of Akram El Hadi Salim.

In the closing stages of the half, Sudan had three chances to get on even terms but Ajiboye came to the rescue. In the space of a minute, Mohamed Bashir had good chances in the box. First, in the 44th minute, he was foiled by a tackle from Ajiboye and seconds later, Bashir thought he had the equaliser with a downward header but Ajiboye made a miraculous save off his left post.

Coach Salisu Yusuf has to bring order to his midfield as the trio of Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Dayo Ojo, and Rabiu Ali was not able to dictate play as the Sudanese grew more dangerous.

Second Half begins

Quick chance for Nigeria but the Sudan keeper makes a good catch

Another chance but Dayo Ojo’s shot saved by the Sudan keeper

Samawal gets a yellow card for a rough tackle on Nigeria’s Oladapo

Sudan Substitution: Taheer in for Abaagala

Another chance was blown away by Sudan forward Maaz

RED CARD!!! Ifeanyi Ifeanyi sent off as he gets a second yellow card for a two-footed tackle

Nigeria down to 10 men

Sub for Nigeria: Abdullahi Musa comes in for Anthony Okpotu

Sub for Sudan: Maaz pulled out for Waleadeen