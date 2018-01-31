National security at risk, NIA directors write House of Reps

Speaker Yakubu Dogara

Some directors of the crisis-riddled Nigerian prime intelligence outfit, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), have written to a parliamentary committee investigating the recent leadership change in the institution, calling attention to possible security implications of the action.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 10 appointed his then Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Abubakar, as the new director general of the NIA.

Mr. Abubakar’s appointment raised ripples in security circles with some staff of the oragnisation criticising the decision to bring in “an outsider” as tantamount to destroying discipline and operations of the agency.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that that the appointment of Mr. Abubakar was in disregard of the recommendation of the Presidential Review Panel on the NIA, headed by a former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babagana Kingibe.

The panel had recommended that a new director general be appointed from the “corps of serving directors” of the agency.

But the presidency on Monday defended Mr. Abubakar’s credentials, while insisting that there was nothing wrong with the appointment.

Following the outcry over the propriety of the appointment, the House of Representatives on January 16 mandated its Committee on Security and National Intelligence to probe the appointment of the new director general, and the alleged disappearance of $44 million from the agency’s coffers.

In an open letter to the committee, dated January 29, 2018, three directors of the agency, writing under pseudonyms said the plan by the new director general to sack some senior officials of the agency would be unhealthy for the country’s security.

The new DG’s relationship with Chad, which the directors say is not fully unraveled, is also identified as a possible avenue for security breach.

“As insiders, we are in a position to state that, the process of vetting in respect of the new NIA DG negates conventional practice, as nobody has visited Chad where he claims to have grown up and schooled to probe into his differential associates, or even his likely espionage roles.”

The affected directors also prayed the House Committee to probe activties of the Kingibe panel, alleging financial impropriety on the part of the committee.

DOGARA, KYARI CONFER

However, one of the concerned staff of the agency told PREMIUM TIMES that their hope on the lawmakers “to correct the subversion” is now in doubt, following a clandestine meeting between the Speaker of the House of Respresentatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari.

The speaker was said to have held a meeting with Mr. Kyari Monday night at the Chief of Staff’s Defence House residence.

“We have it on authority that the subject of the meeting was the committee’s work. We only hope that the lawmakers will rise to the occasion and save this important national institution,” he said.

Mr. Dogara’s spokesperson, Turaki Hassan, could not be reached to comment on the alleged meeting.

DOWNLOAD AND READ FULL TEXT OF THE LETTER HERE.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection". Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Sarah

    When civil servants are not happy with their conditions of service and have made representations within the system, the best option is to be a whitstleblower and resign.
    The problem with this case is that they have subtly threatened to use national intelligence in their hands for mischief and even disclosed an operation being carried out by NIA, albeit they claim it is aimed at justifying what they see as president’s error.
    Two wrongs do not make a right. Custodians of our national intelligence should not turn around to blackmail Nigeria. If this was not a democracy they would be identified and killed to protect national security.
    A word is enough for the wise.

  • Ahmed

    PT has been representing the interest of establishment at NIA. PT was publishing false and planted stories on the ikoyi cash trying to exonerate Oke.

  • samG60

    The effrontery and Indiscipline. These so called directors are people that should have been cleared from the system if we indeed had a change government. When civil servants start openly questioning political appointments of the elected President, then that system is not fit for purpose. DG NIA is a political appointment and it’s the President who determines in his best judgement the person best fit for that position in line with his goals and policies for his administration. The rot in the civil service should have been the first thing dealt with if GMB was indeed capable of changing anything.

    • Kenny

      How could a President who allegedly failed O’level examinations carry out eligibility and psychometric assessment to determine who occupies the number one spot in our spy Agency? Our nepotic President surely doesn’t have that capacity. He only employed the most horrible criteria in the world: NEPOTISM.

  • AryLoyds

    Buhari the animalistic tyrant is the emperor of nepotism