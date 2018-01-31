South-east governors, others eulogise Ekwueme

Related News

Top Government officials, past and present, from the South-east and beyond, gathered at the Michael Opara Square, in the Independent Layout, Enugu on Wednesday to hold an interdenominational service in honour of the late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme.

The event, which was organised by the South-east Governors Forum, had in attendance Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, his Enugu counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

It is part of a week-long the event by the Federal Government during which top government officials, family, friends and associates of the late elder statesman have been paying their tributes.

Also present at the event were the Imo State Deputy, Eze Madumere, Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo; Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, amongst other dignitaries.

Mr. Ekwueme’s remains arrived Enugu on Tuesday and is expected to depart for his hometown Oko in Anambra state, where he will be laid to rest on February 2, 2018.

The chairman of the Forum, Mr. Umahi, speaking at the event, described Ekwueme’s death as unfortunate.

According to him, the governors had planned to celebrate his 85th birthday before he died.

“We the South-east Governors and leaders of Ndigbo are grieved for the death of this Icon of Igbo extraction. We are grieved because we lost him at the time we were finalising plans to celebrate his 85th year on earth.”

He said Ebonyi State mourned the former vice president who contributed to the development of the state’s university, where he was a former Vice Chancellor.