2019: CAN denies instigating Christians against voting Muslims

CAN President, Supo Ayokunle.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has denied instigating Christians to vote for only Christians in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, CAN’s national secretary, Musa Asake, said the association could not have asked Christians to vote only Christians because “it was not the right way to go”.

“Where did they get that one? I don’t know which CAN they are referring to; but for us at the national body we have not said anything like that because it is not the right way to go,” Mr. Asake said.

A group, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC had in a statement on Tuesday accused CAN of instigating Christians against voting Muslim politicians especially the President Muhammadu Buhari.

MURIC said in its statement signed the group’s director, Ishaq Akintola, that Nigeria had done enough harm to itself by failing to uphold the country above religion and ethnic sentiments and called on Christians as well as Muslims to vote according to their consciences.

“Nigeria should be the issue, not primordial sentiments like religion and ethnicity. It is to the glory of our gymnastic religiousity that we are clever devils today. In spite of the proliferation of churches and mosques on our streets, our paradoxical criminality has no equal under the sun,” the group said.

MURIC however did not specify which CAN official made the alleged statement or where it was made.

  • Gary

    Some folks are getting jittery and can see the handwriting on the wall about the growing political consciousness of Nigerian Christians.
    Telling Christians to vote and be involved in the political process is not the same as saying that they should only vote for Christians but for GOOD GOVERNANCE. The same Christians who elected Akin Ambode in Lagos had elected Raji Fashola twice as Lagos Governor. Christians also voted for Muhammadu Buhari as President, despite the latter’s earlier admonition that Moslems should only vote for fellow Moslems in Nigeria.

    Nigerian Christians will be led by Amazing Grace, not CAN, in their voting choices just as God has opened the eyes of His People lest the fate of Christianity in Constantinople (now Istanbul) befall them.

  • Nigeriamovingforward

    Criminal Association of Nigeria – CAN. Nigerian CANcer.

    • Gary

      Why are you, MURIC and Lai’s BMC so bothered about CAN? Just leave those you call the criminal association of Nigeria alone. Obsession is dangerous to your wellbeing.