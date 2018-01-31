JUST IN: Fani-Kayode’s ‘heart-related’ ailment stalls money laundering trial

Femi Fani-Kayode

The trial of a former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-kayode, stalled on Wednesday after the defendant’s lawyer told the judge his client could not attend proceedings due to “heart-related” ailments.

Norris Quakers, Mr. Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, said the ex-minister was complaining of a heart-related pain and would provide a medical report later today.

Mr. Fani-Kayode and Nenadi Usman, a former minister of state for finance, are facing a 17-count of money laundering amounting to N4.6 billion.

Also joined as a defendant is Yusuf Danjuma, a former National Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited.

Details later.

TEXT AD:"This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection". Click Here To Read The Free Reports

  • wilsongaga

    Nigeria Political criminals, once caught will suddenly develop ailments to stall prosecution, FFK is not different.

    • duwdu

      IMO, any discerning observer ought to have determined a long time already that Mr. Fani-Kayode is simply a loud-mouthed, lily-livered, egoistic imbecile.

      His admirers earn my pity.

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    Suddenly Femi Fani-Kayode has become a heart-disease patient after he has spent his whole life pouting heart-shattering falsehood. VIP thieves like FFK will have their day in court, and the gullible citizens deprived of a good life because of PDP’s plunder will rejoice over his doom.

  • bib

    He is only postponing his entrance into a prison.

  • thusspokez

    Same old delaying tactics. The coward was robust enough to loot public fund but too frail to stand trial. And soon to make a request to go abroad for medical treatment.