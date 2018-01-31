JUST IN: Fani-Kayode’s ‘heart-related’ ailment stalls money laundering trial

Related News

The trial of a former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-kayode, stalled on Wednesday after the defendant’s lawyer told the judge his client could not attend proceedings due to “heart-related” ailments.

Norris Quakers, Mr. Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, said the ex-minister was complaining of a heart-related pain and would provide a medical report later today.

Mr. Fani-Kayode and Nenadi Usman, a former minister of state for finance, are facing a 17-count of money laundering amounting to N4.6 billion.

Also joined as a defendant is Yusuf Danjuma, a former National Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited.

Details later.