Sex Scandal: Apostle Suleiman forced me to implicate government, politicians – Stephanie Otobo

There appears to be a new twist to the never-ending alleged sex scandal involving singer Stephanie Otobo and Suleman Johnson (popularly known as Apostle Suleman) of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide.

This time, a pre-recorded video published by Sahara Reporters on Tuesday, sees Ms. Otobo, foretelling her confession.

The almost nine-minute video was recorded on June 21, 2017, by Canada-based Worship Media.

In the video, Ms. Otobo said she was being pressured by Mr. Suleman to say the government was putting her up to make the allegations against him.

“He is telling me to come and make a video to lie that it’s the government of Nigeria that is putting me up to this,” she said in the video. “I don’t know when you’ll be watching this but I’m just doing this video for the future. Today’s date is the 21st of June, 2017,” she said in the video.

Introducing Miss Otobo in the video were two people Chidi, and Erica. They said they met Miss Otobo last year after the sex scandal broke between her and Apostle Suleiman had left her broken and she sought spiritual and moral support from them, which they offered.

The new video surfaced online few days after a video emerged appearing to show the alleged mistress of the cleric, who accused him of impregnating and breaching a promise to marry her, saying she was paid to defame the pastor.

Ms. Otobo made the u-turn when she reportedly addressed the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide congregation (Mr. Suleiman’s church) on Saturday.

According to her, some “very strong and powerful politicians and pastors” deceived her.

The video of her confession was posted on the church’s official Facebook page on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Ms. Otobo’s lawyer, Festus Afeiyodion, said they could not confirm or deny the video because he had not heard from his client.

When contacted on Tuesday, following the release of the latest video, Mr. Afeiyodion said he still had not heard from Ms. Otobo.

“We have not been able to get through to her and we don’t know what is happening. I think it calls for concern,” Mr. Afeiyodion, a lawyer at Festus Keyamo Chambers, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

Ms. Otobo had also accused Mr. Suleman, through her lawyer, of failing to keep a marriage promise made to her last year.

She formally filed a petition asking the police to investigate multiple allegations against the preacher.

In a letter to the Lagos State Police Commissioner in February 2017, she accused Mr. Suleman of illegal procurement of abortion, threat to life, and attempted murder.

Ms. Otobo’s petition to the police came days after she told journalists at a press conference that her relationship with Mr. Suleman ended after the preacher began to insist he wanted a sexual activity that involved a threesome.

Mr. Suleman had also filed a defamation suit against Ms. Otobo in November last year but the matter is being stalled by the singer’s absence in court.

The judge, Adedayo Oyebanji, had adjourned the matter until February 7.