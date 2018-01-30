Sex Scandal: Apostle Suleiman forced me to implicate government, politicians – Stephanie Otobo

Stephanie Otobo

There appears to be a new twist to the never-ending alleged sex scandal involving singer Stephanie Otobo and Suleman Johnson (popularly known as Apostle Suleman) of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide.

This time, a pre-recorded video published by Sahara Reporters on Tuesday, sees Ms. Otobo, foretelling her confession.

The almost nine-minute video was recorded on June 21, 2017, by Canada-based Worship Media.

In the video, Ms. Otobo said she was being pressured by Mr. Suleman to say the government was putting her up to make the allegations against him.

“He is telling me to come and make a video to lie that it’s the government of Nigeria that is putting me up to this,” she said in the video. “I don’t know when you’ll be watching this but I’m just doing this video for the future. Today’s date is the 21st of June, 2017,” she said in the video.

Introducing Miss Otobo in the video were two people Chidi, and Erica. They said they met Miss Otobo last year after the sex scandal broke between her and Apostle Suleiman had left her broken and she sought spiritual and moral support from them, which they offered.

The new video surfaced online few days after a video emerged appearing to show the alleged mistress of the cleric, who accused him of impregnating and breaching a promise to marry her, saying she was paid to defame the pastor.

Ms. Otobo made the u-turn when she reportedly addressed the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide congregation (Mr. Suleiman’s church) on Saturday.

According to her, some “very strong and powerful politicians and pastors” deceived her.

Sex scandal: Stephanie Otobo ‘confesses’, says ‘I was paid to defame Apostle Suleman’

The video of her confession was posted on the church’s official Facebook page on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Ms. Otobo’s lawyer, Festus Afeiyodion, said they could not confirm or deny the video because he had not heard from his client.

Sex Scandal: Stephanie Otobo’s lawyer speaks on new confession video

When contacted on Tuesday, following the release of the latest video, Mr. Afeiyodion said he still had not heard from Ms. Otobo.

“We have not been able to get through to her and we don’t know what is happening. I think it calls for concern,” Mr. Afeiyodion, a lawyer at Festus Keyamo Chambers, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

Ms. Otobo had also accused Mr. Suleman, through her lawyer, of failing to keep a marriage promise made to her last year.

She formally filed a petition asking the police to investigate multiple allegations against the preacher.

In a letter to the Lagos State Police Commissioner in February 2017, she accused Mr. Suleman of illegal procurement of abortion, threat to life, and attempted murder.

Ms. Otobo’s petition to the police came days after she told journalists at a press conference that her relationship with Mr. Suleman ended after the preacher began to insist he wanted a sexual activity that involved a threesome.

Sex Scandal: I stand by all my claims, Stephanie Otobo replies Apostle Suleman

Mr. Suleman had also filed a defamation suit against Ms. Otobo in November last year but the matter is being stalled by the singer’s absence in court.

Sex Scandal: Stephanie Otobo absent in court at Apostle Suleman’s defamation lawsuit

The judge, Adedayo Oyebanji, had adjourned the matter until February 7.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection". Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • cheky

    Enough of this Ms. Otobo vs Apostle Suleman! But I think this video predates the recent confession. I may be wrong but who cares!!

  • Anonymous

    Oooooo, I am sick and tired of this woman and her tantrums, how can someone be making contradictory statements and expect anyone to beleive her? I DO NOT BELEIVE STEPHANIE OTOBO, SO APOSTLE SULEIMAN USED VODOO, FORCE, COHESION, THREAT ETC TO FORCE HER TO COME BACK TO NIGERIA, STAND ON THE PULPIT IN HIS CHURCH AND CONFESS? What kind of balooney is that? IT IS UNBELEIVABLE AND UN TRUTHFUL FOR ANY NIGERIAN WOMAN TO SAY THAT SHE AND HER RELATIVE WENT TO MEET APOSTLE SULEIMAN IN HIS CHURCH OR HOUSE FOR INTRODUCTION? is it the woman and her family that go tomeet the man for introduction ? I AM NOT SIDING THE APOSTLE, I AM SAYING PEOPLE LIKE STEPHANIE OTOBO AND KEMI OLUNLOYO SHOULD GET A LIFE, GET MARRIED, RAISE CHILDREN, GET A JOB OR STORE OR BUISNESS AND LIVE A RESPONSIBLE LIFE.

  • Reginald Dandeson

    This whole saga, as it stands today, needs serious introspection and analysis. Many factors may be responsible for what we are seeing today. If we consider Apostle Suleman’s critical posture against the ruling Fulani elite and their foot soldiers at the time the scandal broke in 2017, and his instruction to his church followers to kill any Fulani they see near his church, it would make sense to believe that the Stephanie Otobo saga was sponsored by the powers that be to bring down Apostle Suleman. This suspicion is apt considering that the Fulani have proved to be very deft, adept and effective in this kind of planning and execution.

    That being the case, Ms Otobo herself may have realized as early as June 2017 that head or tail she was in for a big shit after collecting whatever irresistible amount of money that may have been paid to her by the planners. Recognizing that her life was in grave danger if she ever revealed the truth of those behind her actions, she could equally have worked on a solution to this. And the solution would be to do a pre-recorded video saying that the Apostle forced her to make the confessions as she eventually did on Saturday, 27th January, 2018 at the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide (Mr. Suleiman’s church) in front of the congregation. The strategy behind this would be to create doubts and confusion in the minds of her sponsors, thereby possibly sparing her life. It would be left to the general public, therefore, to make whatever they could of the entire episode. If you are gifted with a natural aptitude of detective instincts and analysis, you can now see through to the depths of the whole episode.