Subsidy: Angry senators scold finance minister, walk out representative

pic-10-minister-of-finance-holds-news-conference-on-state-of-the-economy-in-abuja
Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun

The Chairman senate committee on petroleum resources (downstream), Kabiru Marafa, on Monday scolded the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, for ignoring the committee’s invitation.

The senator and his colleagues walked out a director of the ministry who came to represent the minister at a public hearing.

The public hearing was organised to probe the N5 trillion subsidy payments to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

Mr. Marafa said since the minister knew she would not be able to appear at the hearing, she should have sent the permanent secretary of the ministry to represent her.

The senator said it was disrespectful of the minister to have sent a director.

“Director? Not even the permanent secretary, so because she is called to the villa, she cannot send a permanent secretary? With due respect to your personality, I would reject your presentation. We want you to communicate to her the displeasure of this committee,” Mr. Marafa said.

“This is indication of disrespect and when the minister of state of petroleum resources is unable to attend, he sends the permanent secretary and somebody feels he (she) cannot come and cannot send his (her) permanent secretary?

“If she is bigger that this institution? Let us know that she is bigger. Let us flex our muscles together and see who is bigger.”

The chairman also rejected a representative of Godwin Emeifele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said Dipo Fatogun, director of banking and payments, should convey the committee’s “immense displeasure” to the CBN governor.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Akiika

    Kemi Adeosun has work to do, unlike the ignorant Legislooters. The senators are becoming ridiculous with their ignorance of how things work. They summon ministers for every little thing. The era of money sharing is over.

  • Sanmi Falae

    Is Kemi Adeosun the issue or what she has to say about the issue? Imitation Senators.

  • Hinds Peter

    The white man has given you all toilet paper as payment for slavery.And that is all right?Peter Carlos Hinds.King of the Zulus.Barbados.

  • Jimi

    These NASS members have never solved any problem with all their probes and oversight. They are only looking for opportunitiesto ask for bribe. Shameful and idiotic imbeciles.

  • Hinds Peter

    “God will break the cheek bone of the heathen”.Bible.Peter Carlos Hinds.King of the Zulus.Barbados.

  • Hinds Peter

    An ambulance full of explosives detonated?We now have proof that Elizabeth sponsors terrorism.Peter Carlos Hinds.King of the Zulus.Barbados.

  • Hinds Peter

    When they take money out of projects for them selves.They should not take out too much.Peter Carlos Hinds.King of the Zulus.Barbados.

  • Cisco

    Senator are looking for part of their deal, no time to waste 2019 gradually moving. NO MORE OBASANJO GBEMU TO SENATORS, SENATORS DEU PARA

    • Frank Bassey

      This is nonsense and idiotic. The issue of subsidy is shrouded in controversy. Nigerians want to know who authorised it and how much has been spent. So far, what we hear is contradictory grammar.

  • Frank Bassey

    The Lawmakers must stick to their gun. This subsidy of a thing is becoming questionable because of the way it is being treated.