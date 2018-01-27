Police rescue two South-Africans from kidnappers in Kaduna

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have rescued two South-Africans who were kidnapped at a mining site in Kaduna State.

IRT commander, Abba Kyari, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Saturday that some members of the kidnap gang were also arrested.

Mr. Kyari said that Thomas Arnold and Hendrick Gideon were kidnapped at a mining site in Maidaro Village on Jan. 23 and taken to Birnin Gwari forest in Kaduna State.

He said the victims were rescued on Saturday morning following intense pressure jointly mounted on the kidnappers by the IRT, Police Air Wing helicopter patrol and Kaduna State Command Police.

“The victims were moved from Kaduna to Abuja this morning and were handed over to the South African Embassy and their company representative for medicals and other immediate needs.

“Victims are in good health and have given useful information to the police that will help in further investigation.

“Some suspects were arrested and serious efforts are on to arrest other gang members,” Mr. Kyari said.

Last week, two Americans and two Canadians, kidnapped along Jere-Kagarko Road in Kaduna State, were rescued on Tuesday.

Two policemen were killed by the gunmen during the kidnap while two of the suspected kidnappers were arrested.

Those rescued were Nate Vangeest and Rachel Kelley (Canadians) as well as John Kirlin and Dean Slocum (U.S. citizens).

The victims were handed over to the American Embassy in Abuja. (NAN)