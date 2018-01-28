PDP suffers setback as ex-senator, 5000 supporters defect to APC

Related News

A former ‎ Senator under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Basheer Lado, has decamped to the All Progressives Congress(APC) with over 5,000 supporters in a grand reception in Kano.

The event took place at the popular Sani Abacha stadium before a large crowd of supporters.

Mr. Lado, who was accompanied to the venue by party supporters, was received by Deputy National Chairman of the APC, Segun Oni on behalf of the party’s national chairman, John Oyegun.

The former Senator, who represented Kano Central from 2011 to 2015, lost to the immediate past Governor of the state, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, during the 2015 general elections.

Speaking shortly after he was received by the party, Mr. Lado promised to work for the development of the party not only at the state level but the country as at large.

“I am very happy to join APC with over 5,000 supporters , together we are going to work for the party to become stronger in the state and the country in general,” he said.

The former senator said his decision to move to the APC was borne out his conviction that the party had done well and fulfilled the promises it made to the electorate.

In his remarks, the North- West Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Inuwa Abdulkadir, described the Mr. Lado’s coming as a ‘boost’ to the APC in the country.

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said that Mr. Lado had brought a lot of development to the state when he was senator representing Kano Central between 2011 and 2015.

He said the contract for the Kano-Katsina road was awarded during the Senator’s term in the senate.

Mr. Ganduje also added that the senator moved the motion for the construction of a ‎fly-over along Zaria Road in Kano metropolis.

‎The governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in the figth against corruption and insurgency in the country.

He also thanked Mr. Buhari for approving the contract ‎for the construction of modern rail line from Lagos to Kano in addition to awarding contract for the rehabilitation of the Abuja – Kaduna-Kano road.

Mr. Ganduje then appealed to the people of the state to continue to pray for the president and for peace, stability and progress in the country.

NAN reports that among the prominent personalities that graced the occasion were Governor Jibrila Bindow of Adamawa, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator Barau Jibrin and some members of the House of representatives.

Other were the National Organising Secretary of the APC, Osita Izunaso; Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi‎; Senator Eta Enang and the National Women Leader of the ruling party, Rabi Abdullahi, among others.

(NAN)