Sex scandal: Stephanie Otobo ‘confesses’, says ‘I was paid to defame Apostle Suleman’

A video has emerged appearing to show Stephanie Otobo, the alleged mistress of fiery cleric, Johnson Suleman, who accused him of impregnating and breaching a promise to marry her, saying she was paid to defame the pastor.

Ms. Otobo made the u-turn when she reportedly addressed the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide congregation (Mr. Suleman’s church) on Saturday.

According to her, some “very strong and powerful politicians and pastors” deceived her.

The video of her confession was posted on the church’s official Facebook page on Saturday morning.

She said, “The only offense he committed was to have intervened in the numerous heinous crimes against the Church of Christ around the Nation and became a Voice for the Gospel.

“What followed was a well – doctored drama to attack the reputation of this Golden Voice and seemingly reduce the volume of his voice even as more evils were planned against the Church.

“After all the evil efforts, the secret agendas, the heavily funded set up and the unrelenting pursuits to snare an innocent man, they were futile. The master planner has finally vindicated his church and his servant. This is not only a victory for God’s Servant; it is a victory for the Body of Christ & The Church in Nigeria,” the post read.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach Ms.Otobo to confirm the latest development.

Ms. Otobo’s lawyer, Festus Keyamo, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday he could not confirm or deny the video.

“We saw the video online on Saturday morning but we are yet to get any formal statement from Stephanie confirming or debunking the video. We are lawyers and we only act on our client’s instructions. So, we don’t have any comment on the matter,” he said.

Ms. Otobo who said she came to Nigeria from Canada with the intention to further her career, said she succumbed to the manipulation of the politicians and pastors because she was told it would help her career.

“They paid me a lot of money,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes.

Mr. Suleman’s wife, Lizzy, in turn addressed the congregation, asking them to forgive Ms. Otobo, as she had confessed to her sins.

Ms. Otobo had also accused Mr. Suleman, through her lawyer, of failing to keep a marriage promise made to her last year.

She formally filed a petition asking the police to investigate multiple allegations against the preacher.

In a letter to the Lagos State Police Commissioner in February 2017, she accused Mr. Suleman of illegal procurement of abortion, threat to life, and attempted murder.

Ms. Otobo’s petition came days after she told journalists at a press conference that her relationship with Mr. Suleman ended after the preacher began to insist he wanted a sexual activity that involved a threesome.

Stephanie Otobo

This development is coming on the heels of the defamation suit filed by a cleric, against Ms. Otobo in November 2017, at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja.

The hearing was stalled following the latter’s absence in court.

The presiding judge, Adedayo Oyebanji, adjourned the matter until February 7.