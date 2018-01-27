EFCC speaks on Obasanjo’s ‘letter’, ex-SGF Babachir Lawal’s detention

EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says there is no connection between the detention of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The acting spokesperson of the commission, Samin Amaddin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that both incidents were coincidental, and contrary to insinuation in some quarters.

Mr. Lawal was detained by the commission on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after Mr. Obasanjo issued a statement accusing the present administration of shielding its corrupt allies.

The timing of the EFCC’s action on the former SGF sparked speculation by some Nigerians that the government was either trying to divert attention from Mr. Obasanjo’s statement or appease the former leader.

But Mr. Amaddin dismissed the suggestion, saying Mr. Lawal was invited by the commission long before the former president issued his statement.

“When we are doing investigation, we don’t have a fixed time. Those speculating should have realised that several contractors are involved in this matter, and they were all invited, even banks.

“We have been working on this case since May 2017, so it is not a thing that just cropped up.

“We are neither a political party nor politicians. We don’t have any relationship with what they are talking about. We are just doing our work.

“If the detention coincides with the latter, that is a different thing. Why are those talking not linking other people we have been inviting with Obasanjo’s letter?’’

NAN recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had sacked Mr. Lawal on Oct. 30, 2017 following his indictment by a presidential panel that probed misuse of funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East.

The former SGF is accused of using his company, Rholavision Engineering Ltd, to corner a N200 million contract for the clearing of evasive plant species in Yobe.

Mr. Amaddin said Mr. Lawal was still in detention as of Friday morning, and that the suspect was assisting the commission in its investigation.

Asked whether the commission had a court warrant to detain him beyond the 48 hours prescribed by law, the spokesman said the commission’s legal team was “taking care of that’’.

“We are aware of the law, and the legal team must have taken care of that,’’ he said.

NAN later reported that the former SGF was released Friday night.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Martins Izuagba

    Magu and his EFCC are behaving as if they are running this country. This is a case of a servant seeing himself as the master.

    • thusspokez

      What are you on about? You are not making any sense.

  • thusspokez

    The acting spokesperson of the commission, Samin Amaddin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that both incidents were coincidental, and contrary to insinuation in some quarters.

    The EFCC spokesperson is wasting his breath telling Nigerians — who are already convinced that Obasanjo is a god –, that it is a coincident. The brains of most Nigerians are neither equipped for critical thinking nor understand coincidence. If it is not ‘man-made’, then it must be God-o!

  • chimezie

    What exactly do people want? If president Buhari responds to Obasanjo’s criticism, is it not what we want? If Buhari acts they complain, if he keeps quite they complain. Whether they like it or not, God has brought president Buhari to save this country and no lootter will go unpunished.