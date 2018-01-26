Police can’t stop me from going to Kano — Kwankwaso

Related News

Despite a police warning against his planned January 30 visit to Kano, former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has said no one can stop him from travelling to his home state.

He said he will go there peacefully to see his constituents.

The Kano Command of the police had advised Mr. Kwankwaso, who is now a senator, to shelve the visit, warning that it may lead to chaos.

It also said the law would be allowed to take its full course in the event of a breakdown of !aw and order as a result of the controversial visit.

The proposed visit by the lawmaker, who is a known critic of the state governor, Umar Ganduje, has generated controversy in the state with accusations and counter-allegations emanating from the different political divides.

The State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, said the police would not allow a breakdown of law and order due to tension over the visit.

However, Mr. Kwankwaso, who spoke through his spokesperson, Binta Sipikin, in Kano, said he will go to the state with ”seven camera drones”, three international media outfits and, ”a host of other top national and international friends of his.”

Mr. Kwankwaso said his visit is a well-planned one that will be peaceful.

“We are coming to visit friends, families and other relatives that for a long time, we have not seen. We have coordinated this visit with seven camera drones and other apparatus that would make it a hitch free home coming,” he said.