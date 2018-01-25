BREAKING: Confusion as aircraft skids off runway in Abuja

Related News

A private jet has just skidded off the Abuja airport runway, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the jet is being operated by Nest Oil.

The aircraft lost it’s landing gear in the process.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria in its reaction to the incident said the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, would be closed for the next 30 minutes.

“This is to enable the Authority take safety precautions,” it said.

The announcement by FAANS means flights cannot take off or land at the airport, a development that has triggered apprehension among passengers.

Details later….