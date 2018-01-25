JUST IN: Suspected Kidnap Kingpin, Evans, accuses Police officials of converting seized trucks for personal use

Related News

Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, on Thursday accused officials of the Nigerian Police of converting certain items recovered from him for personal use.

Olukoya Ogungbeje, lawyer to the suspected kidnapper, on Thursday filed a fresh suit against the police, seeking the release of 25 Mack trucks which he claimed were seized from Evans.

Mr. Ogungbeje claimed in the suit that the trucks were seized without a court order, an action he described as a violation of his client’s right.

According to the suit, Mr. Ogungbeje is requesting the Federal High Court in Lagos to order the police to release the trucks to his client.

In a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES Thursday evening, Mr. Ogungbeje berated the Nigerian Police for allegedly failing to list the trucks as exhibits.

“They seized them and they failed to list them as exhibits in the ongoing trial. So they have converted those trucks to their own,” he said.

“In the charge sheet, in the submission filed in this criminal trial, they failed to list these properties seized without court order in the ongoing trial.

“We are saying that number one, you have seized the property without court order; number two, your failure to list them in the ongoing trial shows that you have converted those property to your own.

“They say that they (the trucks) are proceeds of crime and when they are proceeds of crime, if you say they are proceeds of crime, you list them as exhibits in the trial. So that’s why we went to court. We are bringing them in piecemeal.”

Evans has been on trial since 2017 after he was arrested for allegedly kidnaping some Nigerians.