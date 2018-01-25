Buhari in closed door meeting with six governors

Junaid-Mohammed-tell-buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with six governors in his office at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The governors include, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, and Aminu Masari of Katsina states.

Others are Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi, Simon Lalong, Plateau and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state.

The meeting is taking place immediately after Mr. Buhari received security briefing from service chiefs and heads other of security agencies.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • ’70

    He has suddenly woken up from his slumber

    • Iskacountryman

      he is ordering them to make land available for colonies….

    • omo56

      Sad, it takes Obasanjo taking him to task before Buhari schedules meeting with these governors on wanton killings by Fulani herdsmen. Any head of state in any country on this planet would had met to console victims of the Fulani herdsmen and those displaced internally, not Buhari

      It can be said that Buhari has a callous disdain for the lives of non Fulani

  • omo56

    They will tell him what they know he wants to hear.

  • Jon

    Buhari, the tyrant, the radical Islamic Jihadist, and above all, the parasite, is busy colonizing States with cattle colonies – Islamization of Nigeria in disguise.

  • Otile

    Thanks to Ogagun Obasanjo, he has smoked out the sleeping rabbit. Lazy Imam is now scrambling to save what is left of his shattered image. Ntoo.