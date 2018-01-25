House of Reps top official attacks Obasanjo, backs Buhari

Related News

The Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has tackled former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his comments on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Obasanjo, in a special press statement entitled, “The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement” said Mr Buhari has performed far below expectation and should honourably “dismount from the horse” to join the league of the country’s former leaders whose “experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.”

He urged Mr. Buhari not to bother seeking reelection in 2019.

Mr Obasanjo, a former member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his disappointment in Mr. Buhari, whom he supported during the 2015 election over then incumbent and candidate of his former party, Goodluck Jonathan.

While briefing journalists in the National Assembly, the chief Whip who doubles as the leader of the North West caucus said Mr. Obasanjo, whom he said is known for unreasonable political comments, does not pose a threat to Mr. Buhari’s reelection bid.

“The former president who was used to engaging in very unreasonable political comments should know that he cannot in any way be a stumbling block against the popular desire of Nigerians to give President Buhari a second term,” the lawmaker said.

He said the nation was pushed into economic and political quagmire by the likes of the former president and his cohorts.

“It is also pertinent to note that the former president lacks the moral and political credibility to even speak in the way he is doing on the political affairs of our country,” Mr. Doguwa said.

“After all, a man who was involved in all sorts of corruption issues in his administration and indeed his popular bid to violate our respected constitution by wanting to take a third term is not in any way a credible democratic voice to count on.”

He urged Nigerians to disregard the comments by Mr. Obasanjo which he described as ‘baseless’ and ‘destructive’.

“Nigerians should consider him as a mere confusionnist, mischievous and an enemy of democracy in Nigeria as he has always been,” he said.

He wished President Buhari more good health and urged him to answer the ‘clarion call’ to accept to run for a second term in 2019.

Various groups have endorsed the president for a second term in office, notable amongst whom are seven governors of the APC which former President Obasanjo also tackled.

The governors who endorsed Mr. Buhari include Abubakar Bello of Niger State, Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa and Simon Lalong of Plateau.

A week after they made the announcement, the chairman of the party’s governors’ forum, Rochas Okorocha, also backed the endorsement.