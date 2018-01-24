Fayose tackles Obasanjo over Buhari

Fayose-1-750x400
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described as belated and self-serving, the open letter written by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Obasanjo is not the right person to write that letter,” Mr. Fayose insisted in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

The former president had on Tuesday written to Mr. Buhari pointing out the failures of his administration.

He also urged the president not to seek re-election in 2019 in the face of his obvious lacklustre performance in the last two years.

But Mr. Fayose said the former president was only trying to save his face after misleading Nigerians, and should also heed the advice he offered to Mr. Buhari by also vacating the public space.

“President Buhari should heed ex-President Obasanjo’s advice and go home and rest. President Buhari has overstayed his welcome,” he said.

“Obasanjo himself should heed his own advice to Buhari by also going home to rest. Both Obasanjo and Buhari are analogue in this digital age and have expired.”

He said Mr. Obasanjo led the cabals that imposed President Buhari on Nigerians, and his letter was coming having seen that Nigerians have turned back from following the president.

“Damning as the Obasanjo letter was and although it makes some sense, the writer is not deserving of the letter,” said Mr. Fayose.

“He was the leader of those who deceived Nigerians and lied to the international community to support Buhari.

“Nigerians have already made up their minds to show Buhari the exit next year with or without Obasanjo’s self-serving letter.

“So Obasanjo should not take the credit. He should not reap where he has not sown.

“We have been hearing of Obasanjo since we were in the primary school.

“It is time for him to vacate the public political space. When Nigerians hear him speak nowadays, they hiss.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Spoken word

    lol

    • Kallah Bature

      I think Nigeria will be better off without both OBJ and Fayose in public/political domain.

  • Opekete

    I don’t want to join issues with Fayose or OBJ but comment on the contents of OBJ’s open letter to Buhari. In the first place it is important to know that good intention does not translate to good economic or political policies. It is a mark of statesmanship to know the limit of our ability both physical and intellectual and make the necessary sacrifice to move the nation forward. I am also of the school of thought that believe GMB should meet with his party caucus to look for someone that can move the nation forward. GMB should not equate his political right to contest for second term with the right judgement of knowing what he can deliver and what he cannot. There are lot of brilliant young and idealistic Nigerians that can serve in the position of leadership and I believe people around Buhari who are feeding on their proximity to the seat of power should know that if the bubble they are building around themselves should go burst, they and their families will be the first to be consumed by the inferno they have created outside their bubble.

  • Johnjay

    Hmm…..Fayose!!! You always manage to have a point. I totally agree with you on this one. Obj should also take a vacation from public space and allow the Young to Grow. Where are the Leaders of tomorrow?