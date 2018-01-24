Fayose tackles Obasanjo over Buhari

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described as belated and self-serving, the open letter written by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Obasanjo is not the right person to write that letter,” Mr. Fayose insisted in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

The former president had on Tuesday written to Mr. Buhari pointing out the failures of his administration.

He also urged the president not to seek re-election in 2019 in the face of his obvious lacklustre performance in the last two years.

But Mr. Fayose said the former president was only trying to save his face after misleading Nigerians, and should also heed the advice he offered to Mr. Buhari by also vacating the public space.

“President Buhari should heed ex-President Obasanjo’s advice and go home and rest. President Buhari has overstayed his welcome,” he said.

“Obasanjo himself should heed his own advice to Buhari by also going home to rest. Both Obasanjo and Buhari are analogue in this digital age and have expired.”

He said Mr. Obasanjo led the cabals that imposed President Buhari on Nigerians, and his letter was coming having seen that Nigerians have turned back from following the president.

“Damning as the Obasanjo letter was and although it makes some sense, the writer is not deserving of the letter,” said Mr. Fayose.

“He was the leader of those who deceived Nigerians and lied to the international community to support Buhari.

“Nigerians have already made up their minds to show Buhari the exit next year with or without Obasanjo’s self-serving letter.

“So Obasanjo should not take the credit. He should not reap where he has not sown.

“We have been hearing of Obasanjo since we were in the primary school.

“It is time for him to vacate the public political space. When Nigerians hear him speak nowadays, they hiss.”