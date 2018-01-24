Nigerians react to Obasanjo’s attack on Buhari

Buhari in Berlin
President Muhammadu Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

In a 13-page special press statement entitled, “The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement”, he said Mr. Buhari had performed far below expectation and should honourably “dismount from the horse” to join the league of the country’s former leaders whose “experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.”

Mr. Obasanjo, a two-term president who served on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he was disappointed by Mr. Buhari, whom he supported during the 2015 election over then incumbent and candidate of his former party, Goodluck Jonathan.

The former president, who ruled out both the PDP and the ruling APC in Nigerians’ quest for quality leadership, called for a movement he termed Coalition of Nigeria, which he offered to be a part of, to wrest power from the present ruling class and lead the country into the path of rebirth.

Nigerians, including the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, have taken to the social media to express mixed reactions to the former president’s statement, with some describing it as a “game plan.”

Below are the reactions of some Nigerians on twitter:

  • john Akor

    Obasanjo is corruption personified. He cannot match buhari,s integrity. As at the time he came out of prison he had only 20k in.his account and indebted to so many banks.but today he the one of the richest men in Africa.obasanjo introduced corruption to national assembly.he should shut up his mouth.