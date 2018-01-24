Oando appoints former Head of Service as director

Related News

A former Nigerian head of service, Bukar Aji, has been appointed as a non-executive director at the oil firm, Oando Plc.

A statement by Ayotola Jagun, the company’s secretary, said Mr. Aji was appointed in accordance with Article 88 of the Company’s articles of association, effective 19 January, 2018.

Mr. Aji was born on January 13, 1959 at Busari village in Yobe State. He attended Government College, Maiduguri; Borno College of Basic Studies, Maiduguri and graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1984.

He began his civil service career in Yobe State where he held several key positions, including Chief Administrative Officer, Governor’s Office, Maiduguri (1989-1991), Principal Secretary to the Military Administrator of Yobe State (1992-1993); and Principal Secretary to the first civilian governor of Yobe State (1992-1993); and Principal Secretary to the second military Administrator of the State (1993-1995).

In 2000, he was appointed into the Federal Civil Service and served as the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in 1995 and was later posted to the Federal Ministry of Defence in 2000 as Director, Personnel Management.

He also headed various departments in the Ministry of Defence until his posting to the Office of the Secretary to the Government in 2008 as the Director, International Organisations.

In 2009, he was appointed Permanent Secretary and posted to the Ministry of Defence.

He later served as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs (August 2009-2010) and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works (September 2011-November 2012); and Permanent Secretary, Common Serviced Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Mr. Aji was appointed the 17th Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on Monday, 25th March, 2013 and served until his retirement on 18 August 2014.