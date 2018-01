Related News

Two prominent national leaders of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande, are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his official residence at the State House presidential villa Abuja.

The visit of the two leaders is coming few hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo issued a statement calling on Mr. Buhari not to seek re election in 2019 because he has failed to deliver on expectations.

Details later…