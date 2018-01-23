NNPC ‘operating illegal account’ — Senator

Related News

Kogi West All Progressives Congress senator, Dino Melaye, has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation of operating a dubious account in the name of the Nigerian government.

The senator accused the corporation of owning major shares in a company which has no bank verification number as required by law.

Coming under order 42, Mr. Melaye raised the petition on Tuesday as he alleges that NNPC is making dubious transactions with the account.

“While some individuals and government appointees would continue to steal, we have decided to continue to expose corruption in public life,” he said.

“This morning I draw to the attention of the Nigerian senate to a suspected colossal, monumental corruption in NNPC.

“Mr. President, a company was registered with the name Brass NLG Limited with the federal government having controlling shares and we have some Italians, Belgians, French people who are shareholders with the federal government in controlling shares of about 50%.

“It is known fact that once you have a joint venture, the account of such joint venture should be domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“But in this case, that was not what happened. An account was opened with Keystone Bank, this account has no BVN and there have been periodic withdrawals.

“The last withdrawal from that account was to the tune of $4 million. As I speak to you, the balance of that account as at today is $137 million.”

Mr. Melaye sought the leave of the senate to present the issue as a motion on another legislative day.

The leave was granted after a voice vote by the lawmakers.

PREMIUM TIMES effort to get comments from NNPC proved abortive as repeated calls and text message sent to the telephone line of its spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, were not replied.