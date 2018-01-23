Another Rep dumps PDP for APC

Mayowa‎ Akinfolarin [Photo Credit: THISDAYLIVE]

A member of the House of Representatives from Ondo State, Akinfolarin Mayowa, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Mayowa, who represents Ileoluji-Okeibo/Odigbo federal constituency of Ondo state, in a letter read by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, cited division in the party as his reason for defecting.

He said he had since December left the PDP and registered with the APC.

Mr. Mayowa’s defection is the first in the House in 2018.

Over seven members dumped the opposition party in 2017 for the ruling APC.

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

  • Frank Udo

    Na ticket to return u dey chase, a big shocker awaits you. Ingrat

  • Julius

    Musical chair !