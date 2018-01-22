I’ll give my best to all Nigerians, Buhari tells South East APC leaders

PIC 17 PMB VISIT EBONYI
File phot of President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledging cheers from the people during his State Visit to Abakaliki, Ebonyi on Tuesday (14/11/17) 06104/14/11/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja pledged to give his best to all Nigerians, guided by a clear conscience in making decisions for the progress of the country.

The president stated this when he received leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari thanked them for their patriotism, sacrifices and support for the peace and stability of the country.

He commended the South East leaders for acknowledging the laudable and consistent efforts of his administration to restore Nigeria to the position of eminence.

“I am very pleased with your patriotism and consistency in supporting our administration. You are always going around explaining things even at the risk of abuse.

‘‘I want you to know that I have not forgotten the efforts and sacrifices you have made in the successes I have achieved in my position and I appreciate what you are doing for the stability of our country and the future of our children and our grandchildren.

‘‘I assure you that whatever I try to do, I will do it with a clear conscience and I’ll do the best I can do for all Nigerians,’’ he said.

In an address on behalf of South East leaders, Emma Eneukwu, National Vice Chairman, South East APC, thanked the president for the several projects receiving attention of the Federal Government in the South East region.

He said the projects include the 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu-Port Harcourt road as well as the Enugu-Onitsha –Owerri road, among others.

Mr. Eneukwu reaffirmed the unanimous decision of the party in the zone on Dec. 31, 2017 endorsing the President for a second term in office.

He said: ‘‘It is our conviction that four years is not enough for you to complete this worthy journey hence the need for another four years to enable you make Nigeria truly great.

‘‘We implore Mr President, as a just and fair-minded leader, to make history by supporting the zoning of the office of the President in our great party to the South East at the end of your second tenure in office as President in 2023.’’

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Kola Koleola

    So far your very best is not good enough for Nigeria. Sorry.

  • Mizch

    Empty fat bellies as beggars at Aso Rock. God will judge you for eating from blood-soiled hand.

  • MONDAY EMOGABOR

    Will Igbo leaders ever learn from the antics and horrendous experiences meted at them…With all the killings of their loved ones by Herdsmen they’re are still playing along with a failed government.

  • FreeNigeria

    hunger and greed has made many Nigerians lose their senses. SAD!!!