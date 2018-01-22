Major health stories last week

Related News

Cluster cases of Lassa fever in Ebonyi, Kogi

The Ebonyi State government confirmed the death of one doctor and a nurse from suspected Lassa fever infection.

The National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, also confirmed that the state notified it of a cluster breakout of the fever in the state.

There were also reports of a doctor infected with the disease in Kogi state.

NCDC has however deployed an emergency response team to assist the Ebonyi State Ministry of Health in response coordination, contact tracing, case management and strengthening infection prevention and control, IPC procedures.

Medical supplies and drugs were also given to support case management in the state.

Nigerian soldiers, policemen have high HIV risks – FG

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, said statistics showed that the police and the armed forces were among six groups with the highest risk of HIV virus in Nigeria.

NACA Director-General, Sani Aliyu, while delivering a lecture at the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme in Abuja, said statistics showed that 220,000 new cases of HIV infections were recorded across the country in 2017.

He noted that, according to the Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Survey, apart from soldiers and police personnel, other groups with high risks in the country were female sex workers, homosexuals, transport workers and drug addicts.

Doctor calls for stiff regulation of slimming drugs

A medical researcher with the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Yaba Lagos, Bamidele Iwalokun, has called for stiffer regulation of slimming drugs to safeguard the health of Nigerian consumers.

Mr. Iwalokun said regulatory agencies need to ascertain the safety, effectiveness and approval of the drugs before they are sold or consumed in the country.

He said the mechanism used by the manufacturers to confer slimming ability on the drugs and the probable side effects need to be known so that consumers do not harm themselves.

He urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Standards Organisations of Nigeria and also the institute where he works to organise awareness and enlightenment programmes to educate the public on the health risks of consuming unprescribed and unapproved slimming drugs.

Health minister warns of meningitis, explains inability to vaccinate all Nigerians

Nigerians have been warned to be on the alert and take preventive measures against Cerebrospinal Meningitis, CSM, as this is the season of the deadly disease.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who gave the warning also said government cannot vaccinate every citizen against the disease because the protective vaccine is very expensive.

Mr. Adewole said he cannot recommend to government to spend N1.65 trillion to purchase meningitis vaccine alone because that amount is almost a quarter of the total budget.

To prevent the disease, he advised Nigerians to avoid overcrowded places, live and sleep in a ventilated environment, drink and eat well and always report or go for test when symptoms of strange fever is noticed.

Polio: Germany commits 150m euros in Nigeria

The German government has committed 150 million Euros towards the eradication of polio in Nigeria, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tiwatope Elias-Fatile, has said.

Mr. Elias-Fatile said the German government and Nigeria signed three bilateral agreements in this respect. These are Government Agreement on Technical Cooperation in 2016, Government Agreement on Financial Cooperation in 2016, Financing and Project Agreement on Polio Eradication.

“”Notable issues in the agreements were the German Government’s commitment of the sum of 120 million euros to ensure the total eradication of polio in the country.”

He said it also included the new agreement on polio involvement of financial commitment of 10 million euros, which Germany would increase to 29.9 million euros in line with the agreement.

Gunmen kill mother, daughter anti-polio team in Pakistan

Gunmen shot and killed a mother and her daughter who were part of an anti-polio campaign in Pakistan, the latest attack against health workers trying to eradicate the crippling disease.

A police official, Muslim Ali, said the deceased who were killed at the outskirts of the south-western city of Quetta were taking part in a week-long campaign to vaccinate children under the age of five.

Militants linked with al-Qaeda often attack health workers vaccinating children, accusing them of acting as spies and claim the vaccine is intended to make Muslim children sterile.

Pakistan is one of only two countries where new polio cases still surface.

Scientists: Puberty age now begins from 10-24

A group of scientists is suggesting a reset for the puberty age or the age of adolescence, from 9-14 for girls and 12-16 for boys to 10-24 for all the genders.

Writing in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health Journal, doctors from the Royal Victoria Hospital in Melbourne suggested broader adolescent years due to biological and societal changes in youth.

According to the research, early puberty has accelerated the onset of adolescence in nearly all populations and as such, there is a need for an expanded and more inclusive definition of adolescence, which, according to the authors, is essential for developmentally appropriate framing of laws, social policies, and service systems.