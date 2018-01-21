Shehu Sani reacts to ‘rejection’ by Kaduna APC chairpersons

Shehu Sani [Source: Deltabreed]

The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has described a rejection by party chairpersons of six local governments in his constituency as ‘antics’ by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Mr. Sani said the governor resorted to organising ‘fake’ endorsement meeting after repeatedly failing to suspend him from the party.

He added that the people of his constituency are ‘solidly’ behind him irrespective of the governor’s move.

The lawmaker was reacting to a communique issued after a meeting of chairpersons of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the six local governments that make up Kaduna Central Senatorial district.

The chairmen who met on Saturday endorsed a rival aspirant and political adviser to Mr. El-Rufai, Uba Sani, for the 2019 senatorial ticket.

The Kaduna State wing of APC has, in recent years, been polarised along two factions, one in support of Mr. Sani and another Mr. El-Rufai.

“The so called rejection of Senator Shehu Sani by so called six chairmen of APC is nothing but Governor Nasiru El-Rufai’s antics,” a statement by the Special Adviser to Mr. Sani noted on Sunday.

“After two and half year of failed attempt to suspend senator Sani or recall him, El-Rufai has stooped to organising fake party chairman and endorsing his political adviser called Uba Sani.”

Mr. Sani added that the governor depends on President Buhari for his political survival.

“It will interest the general public to know that El-Rufai is simply diverting the attention and shielding his political adviser who will be in court in February for organising thugs to invade the NUJ secretariat.

“He has endorsed himself for governorship and now arranging an endorsement for his puppy and low grade errand boy.

“He has clung unto President Buhari for his political oxygen and life.”

The senator accused Mr. El-Rufai of frequenting the Aso Villa while his state is being attacked by kidnappers and herdsmen.

“While Franco Nero plays fiddle while Rome was on Fire, El-Rufai is always in the Villa playing the Game of Throne while his state is overrun by kidnappers and herdsmen.”

The senator invited ‘anyone’ outside Kaduna to independently sample the opinion of residents of the state ahead of the 2019 polls.

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

  • Gaius Tsan

    Lol!! Franco Nero!!. He should have just added Clint Eastwood!

    • dan arewa

      Don’t mind the dullard !!! Empty headed senator

      • GoodGovernance85

        I think you are the dullard here, following your leaders blindly without asking questions… May sense fall on you

  • Maitama Tambari

    El-Rufai has nothing to do with his rejection as a Senator but the people of Central Kaduna State, his constituency. Shehu Sani has been a total failure.

  • Lorenzo Maria

    In a good country, someone like Mr Shehu Sanni is a presidential candidate. But Nigerians prefer liars and thieves to honest people like Sanni. May God deliver us from hypocrites like El-Rufai and Buhari