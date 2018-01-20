27-yr-old Nigerian killed in South Africa — Union

xenophobia attacks FILE PHOTO: Photo: Naijanedu

The Nigerian community in South Africa has said that a 27- year –old member, Ebuka Okori, was killed by the police in Durban in the early hours of Friday.

Bartholomew Eziagulu, the Chairman of the Nigerian Union chapter in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Durban that the victim was a native of Umunze in Orumba North Local Government of Anambra.

He said that a witness informed the union that two police officers in mufti forcefully gained access to the victim’s house at Campbell Street in Durban at 2.am on Friday.

According to him, the officers immediately demanded money from Mr. Okori.

“When he refused, he was handcuffed, taken outside and shot dead. The officers took away his cell phone, e-passport and other valuable documents.

“The relative of the victim was tortured and robbed of his belongings while a third victim, a South African, was also robbed,” he said.

Mr. Eziagulu said that the Mr. Okori’s brother escaped from the house and called for help.

“The Metro Police around the vicinity swiftly intervened and picked the vehicle number of the assailants,” he said.

Mr. Eziagulu said that police detectives and another special police team which investigates complaints against their colleagues had been assisting to arrest the culprits.A

Adetola Olubajo, the president of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, said that the national secretariat had been informed about the incident.

He said the union was monitoring the situation and had informed the Nigerian Mission and the South African police. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • D-A-N-G-O-T-E-C-E-M-E-N-T

    PRÒMO!!! PRÕMÒ!!! PRÕMO

    BÛY-CÉMENT

    DÌRECT FRÒM THÊ FÀCTÕRY

    FÕR A PRÒMÕ PRÌCE ÕF #1400 PÉR BÀG

    AND #300 TÕ ÐELIVER PER BÂG,ÌNDÌVIÐUALS CÀN ÕRDER A MÌNÍMUM OF 1OOBÂGS,

    TRÀILER LÖAÐ OF 600BÀGS AND TRÁILÉR LOÀD OF 9OOBÀGS ABÕVE.

    CÕNTÀCT THÉ SÄLÉS MÀNÁGÉR MR OARE-ÕJÉKÉRÉ ÓN (080-3834-8596) OR

    ÄSSISTÀNT SÁLÉS MÀNÀGÉR MRS GRÀCÉ JÁTTO ON (080-6331-2745) FOR MORE DETAILS.