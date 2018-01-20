Why we endorse Buhari for second term – APC governors

Related News

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said that four years is not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver his campaign promises.

The governor said Mr. Buhari needs a second term to fulfill all his promises.

He said due to this, the governors had adopted the president as their sole candidate for 2019 presidential election.

The governor said this on Friday in a statement issued to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

According to the statement, this decision was the outcome of the three days meeting held in Abuja by the governors.

Mr. Okorocha also said they agreed that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, would be the Director General of the presidential campaign team.

“We have been in Abuja for three days holding meetings of the Progressive Governors with the APC leadership. We deliberated on so many issues.

“First among the very important issues that we discussed, was the issue of Mr. President’s second term bid and it has the endorsement of all the governors of APC.

“There is need for him to complete his second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he should go ahead to declare.

“We also deliberated and an unanimous decision was reached that we liaise with the campaign team to be headed by the Minister of Transport, Chief Amaechi as the Director-General.

“The governors also endorsed his re-appointment as the Director General of the Campaign team due to his track record during the last election.

“Four years is not enough to show what the President can offer. We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him. The first four years is a very difficult period, and we believe that as things are stabilising, he will take Nigeria to the next level.”

Apart from Mr. Buhari, no other presidential aspirant has emerged from the ruling party. An expected challenger, Atiku Abubakar, last year defected to the Peoples Democratic Party where he is expected to contest the party’s presidential ticket.