Player Ratings: How Eagles fared against Libya

It was not a great match to watch – especially the first half when the Eagles had just one shot on target. But in the second half, immediately Tony Okpotu was taken off, the Eagles seemed to be infused with more energy through Ibrahim Mustapha.

Finally, on 79 minutes, the Eagles made one set piece count. The kick was taken by Osas Okoro, headed on by Emeka Atuloma, and blasted in by Sunday Faleye from inside the box.