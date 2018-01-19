Player Ratings: How Eagles fared against Libya

It was not a great match to watch – especially the first half when the Eagles had just one shot on target. But in the second half, immediately Tony Okpotu was taken off, the Eagles seemed to be infused with more energy through Ibrahim Mustapha.
Finally, on 79 minutes, the Eagles made one set piece count. The kick was taken by Osas Okoro, headed on by Emeka Atuloma, and blasted in by Sunday Faleye from inside the box.
|
Name
|
Mark
|
Narrative
|
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
|
6/10
|
Really had nothing to do and must have been a bit frostbitten by the end. Stayed down injured in the second half after substitute Abdulsalam Omar had a pot shot at goal from all of 40 yards.
|
Orji Okagbue
|
6/10
|
Orji was stable and cleaned up all the loose ends. Maturity would have prevented his yellow card when he followed Saleh Al Taher into the Libyan half.
|
Stanley Eze
|
7/10
|
Man of the match. He was solid, he was dangerous during the long throw-ins and he marshaled the defence very well. Won almost everything in the air and was quite adept at passing the ball from teh back.
|
Daniel James
|
6/10
|
Needed to attack more against the Libyans but a bit jittery in the Libyan half of the pitch. Though he still supplied the long throw-ins that caused some havoc.
|
Emeka Atuloma
|
6/10
|
Much better than the timid performance against Rwanda. Though his passes were not the best, he supplied the assist for Faleye’s 79th-minute goal.
|
Rabiu Ali
|
4/10
|
The 34-year-old was totally anonymous and it was a wonder he stayed until the end. He could not get the offense moving and was more of a cog.
|
Ifeanyi Ifeanyi
|
6/10
|
Better than against Rwanda and was unlucky to go off injured. Was his usual energetic self, covering the space between his defenders and the opposing forwards.
|
Osas Okoro
|
6.5/10
|
Provided the cross that led to the only goal but that was not his only contribution. He was very good against the danger man, Mohamed Aleyat.
|
Emmanuel Ogbuh
|
6/10
|
He provided some good crosses and seemed to have the measure of his marker. But just like the game against Rwanda, he faded in and out.
|
Anthony Okpotu
|
4/10
|
Was a bit more energetic than against Rwanda but still not potent or energetic enough to trouble the Libyan defenders. No positional play even though his supply was very dire.
|
Sunday Faleye
|
7.5/10
|
Too many slips in the first half restricted the former 3SC forward from causing damage but he was much better in the second half and then was on hand to give the Eagles the needed victory.
|
Substitutes
|
|
|
Ibrahim Mustapha
|
6/10
|
His energy and direct running caused the Libyans problems and he could have assisted the second goal but did not make up his mind quickly. He may have earned a starting berth against Equatorial Guinea.
|
Dayo Ojo
|
5/10
|
Came in bustling and earned a yellow card just seconds after coming into the fray. But his energy and willingness lifted his mates.
|
Augustine Oladapo
|
NA
|
Replaced Faleye in the 89th minute.
|
Coach
|
|
|
Salisu Yusuf
|
6/10
|
Maybe he will now know his best Starting XI but unlike the first match, he made the change that brought energy and ultimately the needed goal.