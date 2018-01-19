Your votes will count in 2019, INEC assures Nigerians

PIC.19. INEC PRESENTS CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION TO FIVE NEW POLITICAL PARTIES IN ABUJA
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, has assured Nigerians that their votes will determine the outcome of the 2019 general elections and future polls in the country.

According to a report on the commission’s website, the chairman gave the assurance at the 15th edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue on Thursday in Abuja, with the theme: “Nigeria and the challenges of 2019.”

The chairman was represented by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, IVEC, Solomon Soyebi.

He said there had been a lot of improvement in the electoral process since the current commission came on board even though the commission is not ignorant of the enormous responsibility of conducting elections in Nigeria.

He said the commission is not “unmindful of the enormous responsibility of conducting elections in the largest presidential democracy in Africa, and second only to that of the United States in terms of registered voters.”

The INEC chairman disclosed that as at last week, the commission had 74 million registered voter. He said that by projection, the figure could hit between 80 and 85 million by 2019 due to the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration, CVR exercise.

He expressed the commission’s resolve to adhere strictly to the recently released timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Yakubu implored the media to verify facts first and help reduce the false reports being circulated on social media.

Kate Henshaw, a Nollywood actress and politician, in her presentation spoke on youth participation in the electoral process.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Decimator

    The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,
    Mahmood Yakubu, has assured Nigerians that their votes will determine
    the outcome of the 2019 general elections and future polls in the
    country.PT

    Should that naturally not be expected to be the case?

    Should it be a privilege in the first place?

    Does one need an assurance of INEC for them to leave up to their duty?

    I am just afraid the ongoing pogrom masterminded by the highest in command could have overtaken the events before 2019.

    Still lets hope that it will not the case.