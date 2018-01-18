Teachers Sack: Kaduna NUT calls off strike, backs El-Rufai’s education reform

Related News

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has called off its indefinite strike in Kaduna State.

Public primary and secondary school teachers in the state embarked on the strike 10 days ago over the sack of over 21,000 of primary school teachers the state government said failed a competency test.

Audi Anna, the NUT Chairman in Kaduna, on Thursday announced the decision to bring an end to the strike after an emergency meeting of the State Wing Executive Council, SWEC of the union.

NUT had declared the indefinite strike action over the sack of the teachers who failed the competency test.

The union said it was calling off the strike because Governor Nasir El-Rufai had pledged to give the sacked teachers a second chance.

The state chairman stated that the NUT supports the state government in the quest towards qualitative education in the state.

“The state wing of the NUT, Kaduna State met today 18th January, 2018 to review the situation in the light of the pronouncement of the Kaduna state government which was broadcast on the state media outfit, the KSMC.

“The broadcast which is to the effect that the State government after a meeting with the interim chairman and Education Secretaries of the 23 local governments has decided to give the 21,780 teachers who did not pass the recent competency test another opportunity for consideration under the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) program of continuous recruitment that will give every willing teacher a chance to apply.

“The State Wing Executive Council, SWEC, of NUT Kaduna commends the above decision of the governor and sees in it an opportunity to resolve the impasse between the teachers in Kaduna State and the state government, the end results of which will be an improvement in service delivery in our public schools

“In the light of the above, SWEC unanimously resolved to reciprocate the gesture of the Kaduna State Government by calling off with immediate effect the indefinite strike action embarked upon by teachers in the public schools and secondary schools in Kaduna state.

“SWEC hereby extends its hand of fellowship to the Kaduna State government and implore it to always engage the NUT in all matters relating to the implementation of service delivery in the Education sector and teachers welfare”. The teachers’ leadership also commended her members for remaining united and resolute in the struggle, and the leadership of the Labour movement in Nigeria and the NGIs and general public who identified with them during their principled struggle,” the statement added.