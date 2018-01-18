PHOTO STORY: Victor Umeh arrives Senate for inauguration Kemi Busari Related News A former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Victor Umeh, has arrived the National Assembly. He is to be inaugurated as a senator after winning last Saturday’s election for Anambra Central senatorial district. Victor Umeh arrives Senate for inauguration Victor Umeh arrives Senate for inauguration Victor Umeh arrives Senate for inauguration Victor Umeh arrives Senate for inauguration WhatsApp

