You lie, Peace Corps tells Nigeria Police

Dickson Akoh
National Commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corps, Dickson Akoh

The Peace Corps of Nigeria, PCN, says the corps is not proscribed by the federal government.

The Public Relations Officer of PCN, Millicent Umoru, said this in Abuja on Wednesday at a news conference.

The spokesperson faulted a recent statement by the Nigeria Police that the PCN was proscribed by a federal government gazette in 2013.

She said the claim held no water, as the gazette in question was not an exclusive police document to be used as it pleased them.

“The federal government gazette is a public document and not a police diary. If the police had any such gazette, it should tender it before the public.

“It is only the Attorney-General of the Federation that is constitutionally vested with the powers to issue federal government gazette, which must be duly signed,” she said.

According to her, the police issued the statement on the day that the Federal High Court ruled in favour of the corps, to tarnish the reputation of PCN.

She maintained that the said proscription of the corps had earlier been declared null and void by Justice Ibrahim Auta, the former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The spokesperson also said the court warned the police never to do such or even make further reference to the gazette, noting that the police was yet to appeal the judgement.

Ms. Umoru, however, appealed to the federal government to assent to the Nigerian Peace Corp Establishment Bill.
She said that PCN members, who are mostly graduates, would complement the efforts of security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Jimoh Moshood, issued a statement in Abuja while reacting to the court judgment.

Mr. Moshood said the order proscribing the existence and operation of PCN was still in force in the country.

“It is incumbent on the NPF to inform the public that on Feb. 28, 2017, the NPF officers in a joint operation, military and the Department of State Service (DSS) personnel embarked on an operation to halt and rid the country of illegal security outfits constituting national security threat,” he said.

The police said in 2013, the Federal Republic of Nigeria official gazette dissolved and proscribed illegal security outfits such as Nigerian Maritime Security Agency (NMSA), Nigerian Merchant Navy Corps (NMNC), the Nigerian Merchant Navy Petroleum Security and Safety (NMNPSS), Peace Corps of Nigeria and other illegal security outfits.

“However, it has been observed that some of the proscribed illegal security outfits and the Peace Corps are still operating outside the mandate and purpose for which they were registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC),” the police said.

Mr. Moshood explained that it was in furtherance of the above that the Nigeria Police, the Military and SSS in a joint security operation entered the Peace Corps head office on February 28, 2017, sealed off the building and arrested Akor Dickson and 49 others in the interest of public safety and security.

(NAN)

  • Abdullah Musa

    I wonder at the insanity in Nigeria!
    An individual sets up an outfit, recruits young men and women into it according to his whims, and then seeks that it be made a federal agency.
    There must be some powers sponsoring this insanity for a diabolical purpose.

    • Suleiman Alatise

      Yeah, but they won’t succeed, they will fail like those before them.

      • Abdullah Musa

        We pray so.

      • simon tor gideon

        But the Nigeria Secutity and Civil Defence Corps was initiated and established by a private person(Aboderin) who eventually became the first Commandant General of the outfit until he retired from that service after attaining 60 years retirement age,so what is bad in govt taking over Peace Corps if it can be used to complement the efforts of other security agencies?This was how the Nigeria Police fought the Civil Defence and made all efforts to frustrate its becoming a federal agency until Obasanjo came on board and signed the bill establishing that outfit into law.We cry of unemployment but now backing the police to frustrate the estblishmeny of Peace Corps that will give employment to youths if taken over by the govt and expanded.What a people and nation!

  • Bowofola Oladele Ayoola

  • PATRIOT ATUME PAUL BUTU

    peace corps of Nigeria is a non governmental organization which its bill has been passed by both chambers and is awaiting presidential assent for a smooth take off. I begin to wonder if the federal law makers were ignorant of the said proscribed up coming non-governmental security bodies in the country but went ahead to pass its bill? Is Nigeria in support of the president Buhari’s youth employment and engagement in lawful activities? one begins to think that the Nigeria Police has no future for the Nigerian youth which has left all kind of hustle to engage in meaningful activities for the benefit of the country at large? If Peace Corps of Nigeria is assent will their duties conflict with other governmental security bodies? these and many more questions are lingering in the minds of the Nigeria youths who have engage themselves in Peace Corps of Nigeria. We have gone a long way in quest of greener pastures and Nigeria at large is watching our activities and operations across the nation and will have a say as regards to our activities through a phoning participation program with the National Commandant Peace Corps of Nigeria and two other Senior officers of the Corp this Saturday 20th January 2018 on Radio Nigeria Abuja this weekend. Please be posted so you can listen and comment on Peace Corp issues.