Ex-Nigerian leader calls for more anti-corruption agencies

Nigeria needs more anti-corruption agencies to tackle corruption, a former military head of state has said.

Abdulsalami Abubakar, a retired general, said this in Abuja at a public presentation of the book titled, “We The People”, and the launch of People’s Grassroots Association for Corruption free Nigeria.

According to a report on Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Abubakar was represented by a former senate president, Ken Nnamani.

“The war against corruption cannot and should not be left for the government alone.

“Nigeria needs more anti-corruption agencies, we need more of EFCC and the ICPC and the issue of corruption or war against corruption cannot be left for government alone. Corruption drains resources from the economy. Therefore there is the need to change the mind-set of Nigerians,” the former head of state said.

Mr. Abdulsalami said the government should publish details of individuals who are found guilty of corruption as it would give others the opportunity to learn.

“Those who are found guilty of corruption cases, I mean those who commit certain atrocities in Nigeria should be publicised for others to learn,” he said.

The former leader called for a change in the mind-set of Nigerians.

“Calling the attention of Nigerians from grassroots will help build a new democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Also at the event, a former minister, Obiageli Ezekwesili, said there is no society that functions well when it rewards corrupt practices.

Ms. Ezekwesili said exposing corrupt Nigerians is not enough. She said dealing decisively and sanctioning them is more important.

“Impunity is becoming a norm in the society. Nigerians should overturn the reign of impunity especially among our political class. The political decadence of this country has been costly to the greatness of this country that is why I am excited about the People’s grassroots association for corrupt free Nigeria,” Ms. Ezekwesili said.

The author of the book and the founder of the People’s Grassroots Association for Corruption free Nigeria, Peter Nwagwu, said the book was written to deal with problems of corruption from the grassroots.

Mr. Nwagwu said the association intends to offer solution to problems of bad followership.

“Our mission is to clean-up Nigeria from grassroots and we call this cleaning from bottom up,” he said.

Similarly, the Book Reviewer, Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gashua, Andrew Haruna, said the book recommends change of attitude and change of mind-set.