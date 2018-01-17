Court orders interim forfeiture of N6bn, 12 houses owned by six allies of Jonathan

EFCC
EFCC Operatives

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday ordered temporary forfeiture of N6,584,785,000; $222,000 and Aso Savings Limited shares valued at N2,028,800,000 believed to be proceeds of the sale by Power Holdings Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to the Federal Government.

The judge gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He also ordered an interim forfeiture of 12 houses and plots of land located in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja believed to be corruptly acquired.

The EFCC alleged that the forfeited property is part of assets allegedly acquired by some former aides to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

They are Brigadier General Arogbofa (retd), chief of staff; Jonah Otunla, former accountant-general of the federation and Godknows Igali, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Others are Robert Azibaola (Jonathan’s cousin); Benjamin Dikki, former Director-General of Bureau for Public Enterprises and Mohammed Wakil, a former Minister of State for Power.

They are accused of diverting N27, 188,232,208.20 proceeds of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria severance insurance premium.

The seized assets were discovered during “investigations into PHCN Severance Insurance Premium.”

The judge granted the motion in chambers on Tuesday after it was moved by EFCC’s lawyer, Ben Ikani.

In his ruling, Justice Dimgba directed the EFCC to publish the orders in any national daily within 14 days, following which any persons or organisations interested in the assets would be entitled to challenge the court orders.

He, thereafter, adjourned to February 6 for further hearing, a statement by Samin Amaddin,

acting head of media & publicity for the EFCC.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Idowu S Famuyiwa

    All these forfitures of properties and money, etc etc…,. Who’s or who are keeping the records where the money/properties are going to.

  • Jb

    Jonathan’s people including his wife have suffered forfeiture of billions this week. This is the main reason why the scavengers are issuing new treat couple with the fact the PDP leaders who are not happy that the economy is now growing fast may also be behind them. Scavengers best of luck, may you leave to tell the story else you will be restructured in your graves.

  • share Idea

    Buhari we have heard enough of all these media conviction and trial that does not secure a single jail conviction. There is no amount media hype that will divert the attention of the discerning minds from the elephant in the room – clueless and nepostic administration is crashing the country

  • Comfortkay

    PDP fantastically corrupt Party of Nigeria. This is one of the overnight Billöionaire, now he forfeiture everything.