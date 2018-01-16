EFCC grills ex-Plateau governor, Jonah Jang

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission on Tuesday morning in Abuja grilled the immediate past governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, over alleged fraud while he was in office.

Sources said the former governor was still with the EFCC at the time of this report, but one of his aides said he was not being detained.

Mr. Jang served two terms as governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic party and is now the senator for Plateau North district.

His senior legislative aide, Olivia Dzyam, in a statement confirmed that the anti-graft agency invited Mr. Jang but insisted that he was not arrested or detained.

“He honoured the invitation of the EFCC,” Ms. Dzyam said.

The administration of Mr. Jang was probed by a committee set up by his successor, Simon Lalong, with the committee reporting that the former governor misappropriated billions of naira.

Mr. Jang was to report to the EFCC last week but directed his lawyer to represent him, citing official engagements for his inability to personally appear before the agency.

At the time of filing this report Tuesday evening, the former governor and his counsel were said to still be at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.