EFCC grills ex-Plateau governor, Jonah Jang

Jonah Jang

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission on Tuesday morning in Abuja grilled the immediate past governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, over alleged fraud while he was in office.

Sources said the former governor was still with the EFCC at the time of this report, but one of his aides said he was not being detained.

Mr. Jang served two terms as governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic party and is now the senator for Plateau North district.

His senior legislative aide, Olivia Dzyam, in a statement confirmed that the anti-graft agency invited Mr. Jang but insisted that he was not arrested or detained.

“He honoured the invitation of the EFCC,” Ms. Dzyam said.

The administration of Mr. Jang was probed by a committee set up by his successor, Simon Lalong, with the committee reporting that the former governor misappropriated billions of naira.

Mr. Jang was to report to the EFCC last week but directed his lawyer to represent him, citing official engagements for his inability to personally appear before the agency.

At the time of filing this report Tuesday evening, the former governor and his counsel were said to still be at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Kickboxer

    FULANI TERRORISTS IN GOVT ARE WITCH HUNTING JONAH JANG FOR SUPPORTING MIDDLE BELT

    • DAVID DOGO

      I disagree bro. Those are the people who stole this country blind. If you had been to Jos immediately he left office you will curse him. Even when your enemy wants to deal with you, he looks for loopholes and Baba Jang has a lot!!

      • JOE GEE

        Jagaba and Amechi has bigger holes yet dine and wine with PMB

  • share Idea

    Noting EFCC will do that will prevent defeat of APC. If they like, they can keep inviting all the past PDP governors while not inviting past APC governors.