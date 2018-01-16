Declare killer herdsmen terrorists as you did to IPOB, Senator urges Buhari

Related News

In reaction to recent killings in Benue State, Sam Anyanwu, senator representing Imo East, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive to declare the perpetrators as terrorists.

Mr. Anyanwu spoke on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

His submission followed the Senate’s consideration of an interim report by the ad-hoc committee on the review of security infrastructure of Nigeria.

He wants the perpetrators to be tagged terrorists just as members of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB.

“They said these people are not Fulani cattle rearers, that they are foreigners. Then if they are foreigners, they should be tagged terrorists,” he said.

“If IPOB was tagged a terrorist group because they are agitating, what about foreigners who come into Nigeria to kill people and then we see them as herdsmen, I don’t believe they are herdsmen.”

Mr. Anyanwu called on the executive and other senators to solve the problem instead of shifting blames.

“If we don’t solve this, I bet you Mr. President, this blame game will continue. Now, 2019 is coming, politics is by the corner, everybody wants to play politics with everything.”