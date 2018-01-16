Declare killer herdsmen terrorists as you did to IPOB, Senator urges Buhari

Buhari 2
President Muhammadu Buhari

In reaction to recent killings in Benue State, Sam Anyanwu, senator representing Imo East, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive to declare the perpetrators as terrorists.

Mr. Anyanwu spoke on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

His submission followed the Senate’s consideration of an interim report by the ad-hoc committee on the review of security infrastructure of Nigeria.

He wants the perpetrators to be tagged terrorists just as members of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB.

“They said these people are not Fulani cattle rearers, that they are foreigners. Then if they are foreigners, they should be tagged terrorists,” he said.

“If IPOB was tagged a terrorist group because they are agitating, what about foreigners who come into Nigeria to kill people and then we see them as herdsmen, I don’t believe they are herdsmen.”

Mr. Anyanwu called on the executive and other senators to solve the problem instead of shifting blames.

“If we don’t solve this, I bet you Mr. President, this blame game will continue. Now, 2019 is coming, politics is by the corner, everybody wants to play politics with everything.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • john peters

    and still FGN want to create colony for foreigners and their cows,

  • Jon

    Buhari and his shithole Hausa / Fulani parasites are terrorists. In the name of Allah, Buhari, please shelve Sharia to accommodate your country men and women in the NORTH who lost their businesses when the shithole Sharia was implemented. A lot of Northern Christians and Southern Christians lost their businesses when sharia was implement by Buhari and his Zamfrara parasite. While Northern Christians brew “burukutu, Southern Christians have beer parlors. All closed when Sharia was implemented.

    Now, Buhari is begging Benue people to accommodate his shithole herdsmen terrorists to repeal their anti-open grazing law.

    I am pig farmer and I ask Buhari, Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano to allocate land to me in the North for my pig farming and they said no. Now, they are asking people of Benue to set up cattle colonies for their terrorist herdsmen in their ancestral land.

    Let’s tear down this shithole unitary system of government and Restructure to True Federalism. Hausa /Fulani and the shithole unitary system is choking SOUTHERNERS to death.