Nigeria practicing ‘military democracy’ – Bisi Akande

Bisi Akande [Photo Credit: The Nation]

A former Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, says the presidential system of government Nigeria is practicing can no longer sustain its growth and success.

Mr. Akande made the remark while addressing a news conference in his country home, Ila, Osun state as part of activities to mark his 79th birthday.

He said that multi-party parliamentary democracy was the best form of government for Nigeria, if it wanted to catch up with the rest of the civilised world.

Mr. Akande, a former governor of Osun State, said that the American democracy system of multi-party presidentialism was too complicated and costly for a country of poor people with large illiteracy rate like Nigeria.

According to him, the Nigerian nation is currently running a difficult government under an unworkable set up.

“President Buhari is my friend and I want him to succeed but he is running a difficult system of government.

“Nigeria’s democracy is a military democracy of sharing and if we continue like this, there is no how we can succeed.

“Up to this present age, evidence based analyses has proven parliamentary democracy to be the most accountable transparent form of government in the whole world,’’ he said.

He said that parliamentary democracy had helped countries like the United Kingdom rich, stable and respectable globally and also made the very young Israel very strong economically and militarily.

“It is also transforming India from acute poverty and hunger into self- sufficiency and reliability virtually in all fields.

“Apart from being transparent and accountable, parliamentary democracy is absolutely inclusive.

“It appears to be the best form of governmental structure for Nigeria now,’’ he said.

Mr. Akande maintained that anything less accountable and transparent would not help the development of the country.

(NAN)

  • Dele Awogbeoba

    The Yoruba will completely lose credibility the way it is going. It is always the loudest voice complaining about changes to the system. It did that in 1957, 1960, 1962, 1979 and now. We were the strident voices against parliamentary system of govt and voice support for a presidential system. Now we are at it again. Give the system time to work. If anything, we have too many states. Bakare was the most daft in his suggestion for a constitutionally elected president sworn to uphold the constitution being asked to ignore elections and change the system unilaterally.

    • Jon

      Buhari and his shithole Hausa / Fulani parasites are terrorists. In the name of Allah, Buhari, please shelve Sharia to accommodate your country men and women in the NORTH who lost their businesses when the shithole Sharia was implemented. A lot of Northern Christians and Southern Christians lost their businesses when sharia was implement by Buhari and his Zamfrara parasite. While Northern Christians brew “burukutu, Southern Christians have beer parlors. All closed when Sharia was implemented.

      Now, Buhari is begging Benue people to accommodate his shithole herdsmen terrorists to repeal their anti-open grazing law.

      I am pig farmer and I ask Buhari, Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano to allocate land to me in the North for my pig farming and they said no. Now, they are asking people of Benue to set up cattle colonies for their terrorist herdsmen in their ancestral land.

      Let’s tear down this shithole unitary system of government and Restructure to True Federalism. Hausa /Fulani and the shithole unitary system is choking SOUTHERNERS to death.

  • Bassey Frank

    Is it the “difficult system” or incompetence of the man at the helm of affairs. Did you Yorubas not see the “difficult system” when you pulled Buhari out of his quagmire to lead the nation? Double-tongues.