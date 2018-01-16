SSS moves against clergyman after urging worshippers to vote out Buhari

SSS Operatives

The State Security Service, SSS, has moved against a clergyman after he asked church members to vote out President Muhammad Buhari for “failing” Nigerians.

Attempts by the SSS to arrest Isa El-Buba, founder of EBOMI ministries on Monday night failed, following the quick intervention of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN officials, led by its north central chairman, Yakubu Pam.

The effort almost degenerated into a clash with between SSS operatives and local youth in Jos.

Mr. Pam told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Tuesday that CAN had intervened and restored peace.

He however did not disclose why the SSS attempted to arrest Mr. El-Buba.

But a close source to the pastor said the SSS was after Mr. El-Buba following his comments on the recent killings in Benue state.

He accused President Buhari of incompetence.

In a video, Mr. El-Buba called on church members to obtain voters cards and vote out Mr. Buhari in 2019, blaming him for the Benue killings.

Mr. Pam said the director general of SSS in Abuja had mandated him to interact with Mr. El-Buba, and report back to him (SSS) boss.

He denied rumours that CAN was mandated to hand over Mr. El-Buba to the SSS after their meeting.

  • Watch man

    The clampdown has started. The re-enactment of decree 4 in full swing. All preachers should raise their voice now against oppressive rule.

    • Oladipo Nurudeen

      He’ll get a lawyer so stop this comment that’s meant for ignoramuses. If people refuse to realise the implication of their position on National security, then they need to be told. What if the muslims also start their own campaign in the mosques? Then someday, they’ll meet at the market square and killings’ll start again unabated in Plateau state. Much of the problem in that place is caused by these tithe gobbling wolves and that can only remind one of what happened in Rwanda. Our Pastors are too reactive gor no reason because if they work with govt, the society’ll be better. Pastors in Rivers state are being paid by govt and that’s why the truth has taken backstage there
      Let our religious leaders be truthful to their followers instead of being stupidly partisan…

      • Tritcall

        Are you a herdman? cos you sound so daft like them. What will the muslims campaiign against? That christian are butchering them like cow meat or what. Sorry for you sha.

        • Otile

          Oladipo is a faithful servant of the Cow Fulani.

      • bruce uba

        Bro. Oladipo, your position can only promote anarchy! Our religion is part of our freedom of expression! The Pastor has a fundamental right to tell his congregation to obtain voters card and vote out PMB! Its totally up to his congregation to do this! DSS or whatever security agency should have no interest in protecting PMB or any other politician from the freedom so expressed by the people! That is not their job. Their job is actually to protect the people! If we want democracy, please let’s practice it! It is PMB who needs to go to court if he feels slandered by anybody. God bless you!

        • davids

          His right to campaign should not be done using Jesus pulpit

          • bruce uba

            Bro. Davids, who says so? There is no law against his saying what he is reported to have said from the pulpit. You cannot say he is campaigning when he is speaking from a pulpit! That communication is considered privileged in Law! Even if he says it as a private citizen, he merely expressed his freedom of expression. When did campaigning become illegal in a democracy?

          • pheliciti

            So what happens when Imams too start asking people to vote Buhari?
            We drive the country further to the cliff? At that time it would be good to remember how it started.

          • bruce uba

            Bro. Phelicit, Imams have been asking people to vote for whomsoever, since time immemorial! There is no way to stop that. The recent challenge of Islamic terrorism arises from their indoctrinating young people to be suicide bombers and carryout murderous acts against defenseless innocent citizens. Our voter’s card is a constitutional right and our only means to remove a bad or ineffectual government. Thanks.

          • Tare Daniel

            Imams are free to encourage their members to support whoever they like. As long as you dont use your position to promote violence, the law allows it.

          • Message66

            Imams have always asked their people to vote muslim candidates. So I’m not sure what you are driving at? And the main reason why the majority of North and the SW voted Buhari is because of islamic affiliation and I know you are also one of them

          • Dawood

            Saying it in the pulpit is also a way of looking after the well-being of his flock. Where else will he gather them and pass his advice. Should he visit them in their houses one after the other? Lol

          • ima

            No security, a country becomes stateless and there would be no pulpit.
            God intervened in politics by appointing and deposing kings. When the Israelites came to him to give them a king, he chose Saul n others who succeeded.

      • abx

        I can say from 1999 to 2017 buhari is the most pampered president Nigeria have had, he does the wrong things and people around him are blamed. The ignorant ones will even blame past administrations, if obasanjo, yar’adua and Jonathan can take the heat of incompetence we labelled against them, buhari should also cope with it because what’s good for the goose is also good for the gander. If the heat is too much, he should resign or stop the arrest

      • Charles

        but you did not say the same thing when mbaka was criticizing Jonathan, double standard.

  • Usher

    This story does not add up. Some details might have been intentionally omitted. Whichever way, that’s their own business. Kill am, catch am, die.

  • thusspokez

    Breaking News!!!

    “Many feared dead, kidnapped in Adamawa as Boko Haram strikes again”

    Has anyone see the pusillanimous and inept SSS supposedly responsible for fighting terrorism?

  • davids

    Some preachers do not exercise wisdom in relating to national issues. They will not: tell their members to love everybody but hate injustice & corruption, pray for their leaders but to blame and abuse them and blame every policy of government but without offering better alternatives.

    • Amorji

      How will a preacher tell his members to love those who are killing them everyday?The bible didn’t tell us to pray for those killing us,but our enemies.There is a great difference between those killing us and our enemies.

  • M

    For all the bad GEJ allowed during his tenure, he never tried to muzzle anyone or use force when people objected. Yet when one pastor speaks out against him, the SSS is mobilized to kidnap him and possibly kill him. So who is the weaker one who cannot take criticism, GMB or GEJ.

    • Folahan

      A bigot that has refused to change should prepare to get changed. He has been asked to make appointments that reflects the diverse ethnic nature of the country but he has refused and now he is afraid of being voted out. The most recent one was the DG of NIA. He should just pack and go abeg its not by force. You cant teach an Old Dog new tricks, so i guess it’s better we change the dog.

  • davids

    It is only in an UN-informed society that Pastors and Imams will preach their opinions on national issues, especially security issues that they have not cared to objectively gather and examine the background facts. they preach hatred for humanity while Jesus preached love for humanity and hatred for unrighteousness and injustice. They incite their followers to despise government while Jesus asked them to pray for them. They encourage their followers to dismember the country while Jesus said it is in the prosperity of the country they will benefit. I don’t know who some of our religious leaders serve: Jesus or another

    • bruce uba

      Bro. Davids, once again you contradict yourself by not having a “revelation” of the scriptures! You say Jesus preached against unrighteousness and injustice? So what is this pastor preaching? You call it hatred because he asked the congregation to obtain voters card and vote out PMB? Who is he hating? Nigeria? PMB? Yourself? Who? You see my brother, its either you don’t understand or you are merely being hypocritical!

      • pheliciti

        As bad as Caesar was, Jesus didn’t ask people to overthrow him… please separate the pulpit from the campaign podium

        • ojomaje ijato

          Is voting out someone the same as overthrowing?Are you saying that Nigerians overthrew Jonathan? There is absolutely nothing wrong in asking people to get voter’s cards and vote out a bad government. Get ready to arrest plenty pastors and their followers because I know that similar sermons were preached this year and will still be preached as events unfold. Oya, arrest Bakare, Enenche, Oyedepo, Father Mbaka etc. and you will be accelerating the voting out process. A Fulani adage says it is only a mad man that will ask for more load to be added to the one he can’t carry.

        • Amorji

          Go to Luke 3:17-20.

        • Otile

          So you want Nigerians to continue putting up with monster called Buhari.

        • Folahan

          A bigot that has refused to change should prepare to get changed. He has been asked to make appointments that reflects the diverse ethnic nature of the country but he has refused and now he is afraid of being voted out. The most recent one was the DG of NIA. He must go abeg. You cant teach an Old Dog new tricks, so i guess it better we change the dog.

        • Fairgame

          Caesar wasn’t democratically elected. Buhari is and any Nigerian Can as for him to be voted out.

    • Whalerolex

      You have no point. This pastor you are talking about is a Nigerian and has a right to comment on the state of the nation regardless of his status (Pastor or Doctor). Its only if he is not telling the truth then he could be criticised. You car criticise him if you have a point to make (I don’t think so).
      Yes he is a pastor and maybe has good influence on his congregation. That is no issue as you too might have influence over your friends or family. In my opinion, the man has not done anything wrong.
      Now if he is doing it to gain publicity from the side of politicians with the intention of been awarded contracts then that’s another topic and we have to wait and see.

    • Amorji

      You are misinformed.Pls read Luke 3:18-20.

    • Otile

      Change your name back to Mohammed, don’t pretend to be a Christian.

    • Folahan

      Bros abeg lets look at the bible in whole and not just the parts that you like:
      Jesus said, “From the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven has suffered violence, and the violent take it by force” (Matt. 11:12).

    • ima

      Noooooooo. Martin Luther king was a baptist pastor. There are so many of them who changed societies by speaking up.

  • Bassey Frank

    This is nonsense. Buhari is already VOTED OUT!!!

  • STAND OUT

    Is it possible that the opposition are the ones killing just give Buhari and APC a bad name? If no, why then has this killing in Benue being used as the central campaign issue?

    • Dawood

      What else should be used as a campaign issue? It is the duty of the opposition to point out the failings of a ruling party and use it as a campaign issue, just as APC did prior to 2015 election.

      • wode

        I don’t think the clergyman is a member of any political party to classify the comment from him as that from opposition. Pulpit is not the right place to use as a campaign ground. It sends wrong signal.

        • Otile

          Why then do your imams preach politics in the mosques?

        • Yego V

          You are hopeless. Go and tell your VP.

    • Otile

      Senseless question.

    • Jadah Ayoola

      Your thinking is so warped

    • adeade

      Do u have brain at all??

    • ima

      Security of lives and properties is the foremost duty of any govt. It is time they left the stage when a govt cannot use all of the powers, apparatus at its disposal to prevent or put a stop to what is happening in Benue and else where. It is the job of the opposition to checkmate the excesses, failures and inactions of the incumbent. So PDP is doing their job, APC once stood where they are today.

    • Alhaji

      How many Boko Haram have who have killed over 50000 have been prosecuted and and sentenced to death? Three days ago about 244 Boko Haram were pardoned by Buhari.

  • Olawoore Babatunde

    The majority of the pastors in Nigeria have affinity and lies. Because they are no more getting suitcases and big envelope from Buhari as they use to under Jonathan is the reason for all these campaign from the pulpit. The church is filled with armed robbers and self-appointed men of God now. Let us wait and see. They only work for their bellies. The total failure of the church causes all the problem we are having in Nigeria. No more righteousness from our pulpit any more but the love of money. CAN is a wing of PDP and that’s where their greed can be satisfied. The Bible says they have a form of godliness but they deny the power thereof. They are men of their bellies!

    • bruce uba

      Bro. Olawoore, you are so sweeping in your condemnation of “the Church”, CAN and the Pastors! And you imagine that such a “stereotyping” and inability to distinguish the good from the bad is progressive and justifiable? You must know something that we all don’t, but as for Nigeria, we already know that there is an “Islamic cloud” that threatens Nigeria. The Church, CAN and our Pastors are fortunately (or unfortunately) our last line of defense. God Bless you!

    • Message66

      Tell yourself a lie many times and you’ll actually start believing its true.

    • Betty

      You have called all clergy armed robbers. May God have mercy on you. If the church is the cause of all the problems in Nigeria, don’t worry, the church will fix it by the power of the Almighty God.

    • Nkem

      I have counted at least three high profile pastors/reverend father who openly supported Buhari against Jonathan in 2015 now turning against Buhari. So what do you have to say about that?

  • wode

    I think we need to see the details of what the Clergyman said and also hear from DSS side for us to make an informed position. Meanwhile, based on the above report, I don’t think it’s right for any priest to make use of his pulpit to campaign for or against anybody. I think the clergymen should ensure that they moderate their utterances. If this path of unguided utterances is followed, it means that the voting pattern in the next election may be following religious divides and that would spell a doom for us. There is a need for caution, most especially from the public speakers.

    • Adele Uhuru

      Your stance on this issue is laughable, they (DSS) are quick to react to a harmless criticism from a church poduim but are completely powerless when an imam declare a fatwa or when innocent people of Benue state are murdered by the president’s kin in their homes and farms ?

      • wode

        Still struggling to make sense out of your comment. Could you calm down and properly express yourself? Which “Imam declared a fatwa”? Where is that coming from? I still don’t believe that pulpit is the right place to campaign for or against a political candidate neither is is the place for sensationalism? Yes, you may condemn the act and those who perpetrated it but not using pulpit to CAMPAIGN. It’s unfortunate that we find ourselves in a lawless society where everything goes.

        • Gary

          Let me help you, eRat: he’s accusing you of rank hypocrisy and trying to be clever by half in justifying sectional and jackboot tactics of the DSS under Lawal Daura in going after a Christian minister for exercising his freedom of speech and expression.
          Get it now?
          Where was the DSS when the Benue State Governor drew their attention to the open threats of Miyetti Allah that they will resist the Anti/Grazing Law duly enacted in that state?
          Was anyone invited for questioning or anything done to forestall them from carrying out the threat on January 1?
          Where was the DSS and what have they done since to arrest the Miyetti Allah leaders stil walking free and holding press briefings to justify the killing as reprisals for their rustled cattle?

          If you must do propaganda, please try to do so without trying to insult the intelligence of people you interact with.
          Try Facebook, Twitter or those social media sites that will let you get away with nonsense and defending the indefensible.

          • Adele Uhuru

            Much appreciated Gary- I couldn’t have made it any more eloquent as you just did – kudos for your magnificent intellect, you are truly paying attention to your environment…….

          • Yego V

            Thanks for your patience. with the useless wode.

        • Yego V

          Nonsense struggle.

    • bruce uba

      Bro Wode, I admire your sense of “natural justice” in wanting to read the “full text” of the sermon by the Pastor and equally, to hear from the DSS. I also agree with you that “people should use moderation”, especially in public utterances. However, when it comes to rights and arrests, then, the probability that a crime (or an illegality known to Law) has been committed, needs to be shown (this is called probable cause in Law), and the DSS as a constitutional authority needs to show this to a Judge and obtain a proper warrant, in this case!

      • Yego V

        Buhari and his followers don’t know anything other than militancy.

    • Nkem

      Bros don’t worry yourself because PDP will field a northern Muslim in 2019. So in the end Christians will be voting overwhelmingly for a Muslim candidate which does not have to be Buhari by the way.

      • Otile

        Does it mean that the deceit of Buhari using our brother Pastor Osinbajo to grab power and stay in power will not work in 2019?

        • Nkem

          Jonathan ‘dashed’ the presidency to Buhari in 2015. All PDP need to do this time s field a good candidate and if Buhari likes he can go and field Adegboye as running mate if he likes. Buhari would never win any election in Nigeria under normal circumstances.

          • Bola Ajibola

            Amen in the mighty name of Jesus. By the unction of Holy spirit upon the saints in this country, I pronounce confusions in the camp of Muhammadu Buhari, by fire in the mighty name of Jesus.
            Every arsenal; be it dss, sss, bh, FH, or whatever it be; shall be grounded. They shall all fail (him) in performance of their enterprises.
            Fire! Fire!! Fire!!!

    • ima

      My brother, there is no law against that, he is a citizen who is also affected by day to day issues. As long as he did not incite violence. Let there be freedom of speech.

      • Otile

        APC regards any speech tha does not flatter Buhari as hate speech.

    • Yego V

      Of all the serious challenges facing this country, a clergy’s speech has become an emergency. What a sick nation

    • Solomon Brown

      Imams did it everyday in their respective mosques in 2013 through 2015. I don’t recall Jonathan sending the DSS after them.

    • Kamalu

      The American liberty of today was procured from the pulpit.
      Please broaden your horizon

  • Adele Uhuru

    The question si where was this same DSS when Benue was bleeding and burning ? where they also this fast in thier response to stop the murderous appetite of the President’s kin the Fulani Herds/killer/Rapist men ?

  • Nkem

    Now we can possibly begin to see why the heads of ALL the security agencies are from one part of the country and possibly from one religion.

    • Otile

      It is the curse many Yoruba voters brought on one Nigeria.

    • john

      God will surprise all of them

  • grand maze

    The Fulani are the overlords of Nigeria. A Fulani Muslim will not be arrested no matter what they do but any whimper from the slaves warrants immediate repercussions. The blood of all those killed by this administration and herdsmen covertly, complicitly or directly rests on those that voted buhari and APC

    The Fulani are the overlords of Nigeria. A Fulani Muslim will not be arrested no matter what they do but any whimper from the slaves warrants immediate repercussions. The blood of all those killed by this administration and herdsmen covertly, complicitly or directly rests on those that voted buhari and APC

  • Solomon Brown

    This is unheard off but not surprising at all, afterall it has gone from being the DSS to becoming the Daura Security Service. I urge all citizens to set up camp at every street corner nationwide with megaphones and scream at the top of their lungs about getting rid of Muhammadu Buhari in the next elections, so he can in turn send his Daura security force to clamp down on protesters, thereby speeding up the pending revolution. This govt is nuts. Force their hand so we can water the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants.

    • Realist

      Revolution in what sense? Yes Buhari must go but we don’t want the kind of revolution you suggesting (hope I understood you) no to violence! and I do hope you are residing in Nigeria and not speaking from other country

      • Solomon Brown

        Staaap being lily livered if it comes down to defending your family and protecting whatever little freedom you have left, you can’t put a price tag on that.

  • john

    Report back to who? Are you under the authority of the sss dg?

  • john

    Has the SSS arrested miyetti Allah leaders who masterminded the killing of people in Benue State?