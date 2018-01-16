SSS moves against clergyman after urging worshippers to vote out Buhari

Related News

The State Security Service, SSS, has moved against a clergyman after he asked church members to vote out President Muhammad Buhari for “failing” Nigerians.

Attempts by the SSS to arrest Isa El-Buba, founder of EBOMI ministries on Monday night failed, following the quick intervention of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN officials, led by its north central chairman, Yakubu Pam.

The effort almost degenerated into a clash with between SSS operatives and local youth in Jos.

Mr. Pam told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Tuesday that CAN had intervened and restored peace.

He however did not disclose why the SSS attempted to arrest Mr. El-Buba.

But a close source to the pastor said the SSS was after Mr. El-Buba following his comments on the recent killings in Benue state.

He accused President Buhari of incompetence.

In a video, Mr. El-Buba called on church members to obtain voters cards and vote out Mr. Buhari in 2019, blaming him for the Benue killings.

Mr. Pam said the director general of SSS in Abuja had mandated him to interact with Mr. El-Buba, and report back to him (SSS) boss.

He denied rumours that CAN was mandated to hand over Mr. El-Buba to the SSS after their meeting.