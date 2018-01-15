Four die in another gas explosion in Lagos

Related News

Another explosion caused by leaking gas cylinder on Monday killed four persons and left several others with severe burns in Badagry area of Lagos.

The incident occurred at an artisan’s shop in Ajara area of Badagry , Lagos State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that six buildings located near the workshop and six gas cylinders were destroyed by the explosion which occurred at about 9.50 a.m. on Monday.

Razak Fadipe, an official of the Lagos State Fire Service, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon.

Another official of the fire service who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN,Tunde Adeboye , said that because they were able to put out the fire quickly, it helped in reducing the damage.

A senior police officer at the scene, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that four persons died in the explosion.

An eyewitness, Segun Adebunmi , said that the explosion was caused by a leaking gas cylinder at the artisan ’s shop.

“It’s a testimony that I ’m alive as I escaped the scene by a whisker,” he said.

Another eyewitness , Tope Alabi , said that the explosion destroyed cars that were parked on the street.

“I heard a loud bang and the glasses of cars were shattering and the next thing I saw was human parts littered all over the place.

“The security agencies responded promptly; so the situation was contained ; so it didn’t escalate.” he said.

NAN reports that a senior official at the General Hospital , Badagry, who pleaded anonymity, later confirmed that four dead bodies had been deposited at the mortuary.

The official also said that several people were in critical conditions , with severe burns.

Earlier on Monday, two people had died with about eight injured in a separate gas explosion in Magodo area of the state.