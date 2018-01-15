Herders, farmers conflict capable of breaking up Nigeria – Coomassie

The chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Ibrahim Coomassie.

The chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Ibrahim Coomassie, has warned that the current herdsmen and farmers crisis, that has led to several deaths, is capable of plunging Nigeria into an unprecedented conflict.

The former police chief gave the warning in Kaduna at a conference tagged “North and the Challenge of Leadership” organised by the Sardauna Memorial Foundation.

“Today, there are too much flash points not only in the North but all over the country,” he said.

“A case in point is the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers that in recent times have assumed a most destabilising dimension which if not managed properly could plunge the nation, particularly the North, into internecine conflicts the likes of which has never been seen before.’’

Mr. Coomassie said the age-old relationship between farmers and herders have been muddled by politicians, land grabbers and corrupt leaders.

“Now, state governors have joined the fray by banning grazing in their states thus denying a significant proportion of citizens the right to their economic activity.

“Thousands of lives and property are continually being lost as a result of this; clearly, we have a problem of good governance,” he said.

Mr. Coomassie warned that that “unless we approach this problem with the seriousness it deserves, we may be heading towards anarchy and disintegration”.

According to him, the ACF has since drawn up a road-map to achieve peace, harmony and progress in the region.

Earlier, the chairman of Board of Trustees of the Sardauna Memorial Foundation, Babangida Aliyu, urged northern leaders to unite in finding solutions to the crisis facing the region.

“If not we will remain where we are,’’ he warned in a message delivered by Ibrahim Shekarau, who is the secretary of the foundation.

The guest speaker, professor Alkasum Abba of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, attributed the problems facing the northern region to poor leadership.

  • emmanuel

    Coomasie, na the same cane wen den take flog Victor Malu dey flog you know. Arewa my foot.
    Nigeria ended since 2014, we have only been weeping a dead dog.

  • Kickboxer

    ZOO SHITHOLE…Look at Terrorist Commassie speaking because hius SLAVE MASTERS now are beating his people up……Nigeria must not break up and Fulani terrorists must terrorize you and family for your role in unleashing your fellow Islamist terrorist on Chritsian minorities of the North

  • thusspokez

    “Now, state governors have joined the fray…

    This man seems surprised that state governors, elected to managing the welfare of their state and people are actually do so?

    ”… state governors…banning grazing in their states thus denying a significant proportion of citizens the right to their economic activity.

    Here we go again, the Fulani bandits are not to blame for the destruction to farmlands and disruption to economic activities, yet it is the governors he blames for intervening.

    Mr. Coomassie warned that that “unless we approach this problem with the seriousness it deserves, we may be heading towards anarchy and disintegration”.

    The country is already in near anarchy. As for “disintegration”, this is typical Nigerian exaggeration.

  • Chukwuka Okoroafor

    Coomassie really is a piece of work but I should not be surprised. These conflicts were going on prior to the bans on grazing. Now he is trying to shift the blame. Just remember Ibrahim, the anarchy that is coming (and it has been coming for years) will be your fault. You will take the blame for what is coming and I think you know that deep down inside. You are just deflecting with your statements. As far as disintegration, I don’t see it happening. God’s hand has always been on Nigeria and will continue to be on Nigeria.