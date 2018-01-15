Buhari has clear plans to end herders/farmers clashes – El-Rufa’i

Nasir-EL-RUFAI-1
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Eufai [Photo Credit: The Whistler]

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, said on Monday that the federal government has very clear plans to end herders/farmers clashes in the country.

The governor told newsmen after laying wreath to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna that the issue is being tackled head-on.

“We met with the Minister of Interior, there are very clear plans to curtail these issues, I don’t want to speak about security programmes on radio and television, but I want to assure everyone, the President and other security agencies are doing their best.’’

He noted that security is a continuous challenge in every society and the involvements of the military have helped to stabilize the country including parts of Kaduna state.

Mr. El-Rufa’i stressed that the recent donation of $1 billion from Excess Crude Account by state governors were for the purchase military equipment to support the armed forces in securing the country.

“The Nigerian armed forces have contributed significantly to the development of the country in maintaining unity and integration, and in protecting the lives of citizens and controlling security challenges.

“For this, all of us are grateful to them, they have made great sacrifices and at various forms of crisis, they have stepped in for the sovereignty of the country; we are eternally grateful to them,’’ the governor added.

NAN reports that apart from parade and laying of wreath to honour the falling heroes, El-Rufa’i also released white pigeons at the event.

(NAN)

  • shakara123

    Please clarify your remarks, how is it a donation? And if so, where did the governors get a Billion dollars to donate when they haven’t paid salaries.

    • KELLOGGS

      Not only that, when did the National Assembly appropriate such money via a budgetary process?

  • obiora

    Me El-Rufai tell your Caliph Tyrant Buhari to keep his Plan Clear or not . We are not interested but Fulani Herders are not immortal. Nigerians can will solve there problems

  • Truthman

    We all know Buhari’s plan that will stop all skirmishes. Establish cattle colonies throughout the nation. We are waiting for that mumuMadu Buhari to bring forth the idea.