NYSC moves Taraba, Benue corps members to Kogi for orientation camp

NYSC swearing-in ceremony in Zamfara, Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps has directed the 2017 BATCH “B” STREAM II prospective corps members deployed to Benue and Taraba states to go to Kogi State for their orientation course.

The NYSC made this announcement on its Twitter handle on Monday.

It said registration for this set of corps members will commence on January 19 in Asaya, Kabba, Kogi State.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the NYSC had suspended the orientation camp, which was scheduled to start on January 16, in Benue and Taraba State.

According to NYSC, the venue for the orientation course is NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp Asaya, Kabba, Kogi State.

“This is to inform all 2017 Batch “B” Stream ll Prospective Corps Members deployed to Benue and Taraba States that their Orientation Course has been rescheduled,” the scheme said.

It said registration of the corps members would start on Friday January 19 and end on the midnight of Saturday January 20, while the swearing-in ceremony will be on Monday January 22.

The NYSC scheme was created in 1973 to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.”

According to the law establishing the scheme, its purpose is primarily to inculcate in Nigerian youth the spirit of selfless service to the community, and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood of all Nigerians, irrespective of cultural or social background.

    Even Kogi is not safe. Kidnapping is rife in Kogi and most northern and middle belt states. In fact the whole Nigeria is not safe. Its become a shithole. We need to release the energies of each state positively to improve security. We have teeming population that should be employed by the state as police force. So many of our youths instead are idle and joining cult gangs kidnapping. Those cult boys should be state police officers. Everything is upside down in Nigeria, and you see governors wasting money that should have been used to secure their states. Why do you call yourself governor if you control nothing. This should be number one on the restructure list.