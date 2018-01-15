NUT names 10 ‘chronic’ state debtors; directs teachers not to resume in affected states

A classroom with students
A classroom with students used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has restated its position that the teachers in 10 states that are still owing salary arrears should not resume work until all arrears were paid.

Mike Ike-Ene, General-Secretary of the union, spoke on the directive in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Mr. Ike-Ene said that 10 out of 36 states still owed teachers several months of salary arrears in spite of the Paris Club Refund given to states by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He listed the states to include: Abia, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Benue, Delta, Ekiti, Kogi, Ondo, Kwara and Taraba, describing them as chronic debtors as far as teachers’ salaries are concerned.

According to him, Abia owes primary school teachers four months and secondary school teachers one month, Adamawa; two months to primary school teachers and one month to secondary.

“Others are Bayelsa; seven and half months to primary school teachers and four and half months to secondary, Benue owes 12 months to primary school teachers and seven months to secondary.

“Ekiti owes eight months to primary school teachers and five months to secondary, Kogi; three months to primary school teachers and three months to secondary.

“Taraba; six months to primary school teachers, Delta; four months to primary school and one month to secondary. Kwara and Ondo owe teachers three and four months’ salary arrears of 2016 respectively,’’ he explained.

Mr. Ike-Ene said that the union has directed its members in the affected states, especially the primary school teachers not to resume work until all the arrears were cleared.

He also said that NUT had in 2017, appealed to the governors concerned to use the period of the Christmas holiday to clear all the arrears, but yet some still failed to do so.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2017, advised state governors to use the Paris Club Refund to liquidate any form of arrears they owe workers. (NAN)

  • Maitama Tambari

    Most important issue before the NUT is not the regular request of its membership salary but the quality and qualifications of the membership. In every Unionists group, the Management and Organization have rules and regulations guiding the policy and operations of the Organization. In a situation where the employers of its membership are complaining and going to the extent that after employment the employers have to organize tests to check quality because of the outcomes of NECO and WASC results of their wards in the States should be an issue for NUT.

    The States have moral responsibility to these wards and NUT should also have to be up to their responsibility. Organizing strikes because payment of salary was not forthcoming should be secondary to satisfying that the membership are good enough to receive such salary.

  • musa aliyu

    And tomorrow you will hear, ” Buhari this… Buhari that”

  • Eyo

    That moron governor in Ekiti can’t even pay salary of teachers, what a shame to these incompetent state leaders. Nigerians will abuse Buhari but can’t demand same from their governors. ignorant is truly a disease

  • Gifty Omashola

    How can u even publish this falsehood? I am a Secondary School teacher in Delta State and we are not being owed any salaries. We have been paid all our salaries to date and I challenge you to disprove this with hard evidence. It’s unfortunate that I cannot attach pictures if not I would have put up a copy of my December payslip. This goes to say that if you lied in this one, how many more other lies have you told in this story?