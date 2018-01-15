Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara; to meet Benue leaders

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met, behind closed doors, with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This information was posted on twitter account of the Presidency Nigeria; @NGRPresident on Sunday in Abuja.

The post read: “President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Senate President and the speaker Yakubu Dogara.’’

The meeting was expected to deliberate on national issues including the recent killings reported in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Rivers.

President Buhari had condemned the reported killings in Benue and ordered the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act for prosecution.

The President had on January 2 expressed shock and outrage at reports of killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers, and the traditional ruler of Numana, Kaduna State, Gambo Makama, and his wife.

The traditional ruler and his wife were killed in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year, while 10 villagers were reported killed at Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere villages, both in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state on Friday night by suspected gunmen.

MEETS BENUE DELEGATION MONDAY

Meanwhile, Mr. Buhari will on Monday meet with a delegation comprising political, traditional and opinion leaders from Benue State to comprehensively address the security challenges facing the state.

A source in the presidency said the urgent meeting was inevitable because of the frequency and scale of violence in the state and the reactions that have trailed the incidents.

According to the source, the presidency has been embarrassed by the large scale loss of lives caused by such repeated violence against innocent people.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak with the press ahead of the meeting said the discussions will address the issue of herdsmen attacks adding “ it may go beyond their menace to include the issue of the arming, training and financing of militia groups by some state governments.”

When contacted on the development, Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said although he was aware of the expected parley with Benue leaders, he had not been briefed about the issues being brought to the table for discussions.

He said the government welcomes any initiative by any group that would provide lasting solutions to the country’s security problems.

Mr. Shehu said security entails collective participation of all and it was, in his view “better for all to come together to find solutions instead of anyone trading blames.”