Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara; to meet Benue leaders

and
President Muhammadu Buhari (Middle) with Senate President, Bukola Saraki (left) and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara (right)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met, behind closed doors, with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This information was posted on twitter account of the Presidency Nigeria; @NGRPresident on Sunday in Abuja.

The post read: “President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Senate President and the speaker Yakubu Dogara.’’

The meeting was expected to deliberate on national issues including the recent killings reported in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Rivers.

President Buhari had condemned the reported killings in Benue and ordered the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act for prosecution.

The President had on January 2 expressed shock and outrage at reports of killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers, and the traditional ruler of Numana, Kaduna State, Gambo Makama, and his wife.

The traditional ruler and his wife were killed in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year, while 10 villagers were reported killed at Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere villages, both in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state on Friday night by suspected gunmen.

MEETS BENUE DELEGATION MONDAY

Meanwhile, Mr. Buhari will on Monday meet with a delegation comprising political, traditional and opinion leaders from Benue State to comprehensively address the security challenges facing the state.

A source in the presidency said the urgent meeting was inevitable because of the frequency and scale of violence in the state and the reactions that have trailed the incidents.

According to the source, the presidency has been embarrassed by the large scale loss of lives caused by such repeated violence against innocent people.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak with the press ahead of the meeting said the discussions will address the issue of herdsmen attacks adding “ it may go beyond their menace to include the issue of the arming, training and financing of militia groups by some state governments.”

When contacted on the development, Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said although he was aware of the expected parley with Benue leaders, he had not been briefed about the issues being brought to the table for discussions.

He said the government welcomes any initiative by any group that would provide lasting solutions to the country’s security problems.

Mr. Shehu said security entails collective participation of all and it was, in his view “better for all to come together to find solutions instead of anyone trading blames.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Justice and Fairness

    Na wa Oo. So, its only when it comes to soliciting for cheap votes with fake promises and lies that Buhari can visit Benue state. His conscience will never allow him to be there even if his tribesmen mow down the entire people of the state. I shall be watching the reaction of Benue people when its time again for the empty and tribalistic emperor of Aso rock to travel to Markurdi, Gboko, Oturpo etc to blow his heavily Hausa accented inaudible grammar to beg for votes again. At any other time, the mountain must go to Mohammed.