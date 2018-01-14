2019: APC senator criticises party’s governors asking Buhari to seek re-election

Related News

A lawmaker, Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) has criticised seven governors from his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to contest for president in 2019 despite the killings going on in several parts of the country.

The APC governors, Nasir El Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa) had on Friday visited the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja asking him to seek re-election in 2019.This came barely 24 hours after 73 persons killed by suspected herdsmen in Benue were buried.

The senator took to his official twitter handle on Saturday to condemn the governors’ endorsement describing it as unfortunate.

“Seven Governors in the Villa asking President Buhari to run at this material time when all hands should be on deck to advice or support him to end the mindless bloodletting & carnage in the country is most unfortunate. Human reasoning and human conscience where art thou?”, he said.

Governor El-Rufai told journalists after the meeting that they (the governors) want the president to contest the 2019 election. He said they “have no apologies for that.”

“We believe in Mr. President, we want him to continue running the country in the right direction. People can speculate about 2019; we have no apologies,” he said.

He added that the governors, mostly first termers, were interested in “continuity and stability”.

Apart from Mr. Sani, other Nigerians also took to Twitter to react to the call by the governors.

Below are reactions of some Nigerians.

This defies logic. Perhaps the governors think they can ride on the back of the popularity of the president just like the last election. However, they would be disappointed, bcos things done change. — Oluwaseun Alabi (@wole_alabi) January 13, 2018

Sani, you are bitter for nothing. Buhari has curtailed bh, grounded IPOB, silenced Badoo, killed PH cultists, arrested Evans, equipped military. He will also demystify killers among Herdsmen. He must continue this job till 2023. If you liked, modernise your hypocrisy. SaiBABA — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) January 13, 2018

Never knew an APC senator could be this sensible. I pray prosperity will remember for speaking the truth. — Okeke Abraham O . (@AbrahamOkeke) January 13, 2018

Sycophants..Its because of people like them that Donald Trump is insulting us.Buhari is a disaster to Nigeria, electing him again will be triple disaster. — GuNNers!!! (@AjuluchukwuN) January 13, 2018

What exactly is your issue? It seems you are just paranoid about El-Rufai which you are inadvertently transferring to PMB. Is there no freedom of thoughts again? You are free to think what you want and they are also free to think what they want. — ChangeToProgress (@shittu10) January 13, 2018

Distinguished Senator, clowns like those jobless Governors create the premise for President Trump to call us ****holes. The sheer idiocy of their sycophant is mind-boggling. — Itata Itata (@Itatex20) January 13, 2018

When a man no matter how sensible (and @MBuhari does not fall into that group) is sorrounded by senseless persons (as most if not all our present Northern governors are) the result is usually what they have just done. — alphonsus ogherohwo (@alphyogherohwo) January 13, 2018