‎NYSC postpones orientation camp in Benue, Taraba

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has announced that 2017 BATCH “B” STREAM II orientation camp scheduled to start on January 16, 2018 is suspended in Benue and Taraba State.‎

The NYSC made this announcement on its twitter handle to prospective corp members, PCMs, posted to Benue and Taraba. It noted that a new date will be communicated soon.‎

“The NYSC management wishes to inform all PCMs deployed to Benue and Taraba states that the 2017 Batch B stream 2 orientation course scheduled to hold in Benue camp has been suspended. A new date will be communicated to you in due course,” the agency said.

No reason was given for the postponement. However, both states have suffered recently from violence between herdsmen and farming communities leading to scores of deaths.

The NYSC had previously fixed January 16 for the opening of orientation camps for prospective Batch B, Stream 2, corps members nationwide.‎

The management of the Scheme had said the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course was scheduled to hold in 15 NYSC Orientation Camps which were Abia, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Enugu, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and the FCT.

With this development, orientation camp will commence on the 16th only in 13 states and Abuja.