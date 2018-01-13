Lai Mohammed speaks on Benue killings

Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [Photo: Daily Trust]

The Federal Government has appealed to the media and public commentators to exercise utmost restraint in their coverage of the fallouts of the recent farmers/herders’ clash in Benue.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who made the appeal in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, cautioned against “incendiary comments, unrestrained use of pictures and footages that offend human sensibilities” in the coverage of the crisis.

The Minister also cautioned against “finger pointing” that could exacerbate the situation and complicate ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to end the crisis.

He said the media and commentators should be cautious of their coverage in order not to further inflame passion and worsen the situation.

Mr. Mohammed said the government is working hard to address the situation with a view to preventing a recurrence, not just in Benue State but everywhere across the country.

“Lest we are misunderstood, we are neither saying the media should not cover the crisis nor asking public commentators to desist from commenting on it.

“All we are saying is that both must be circumspect.

“The current poisoned atmosphere of incendiary comments, unrestrained use of pictures and footages that offend human sensibilities as well as finger pointing can only exacerbate the situation and complicate ongoing efforts to end the crisis,” he said.

The Minister said the government was saddened by the loss of lives and the destruction of property resulting from the crisis.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari, in commiserating with the Benue Governor, unreservedly condemned the killings.

He said the president had also assured of the necessary security measures to prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to book.

Mr. Mohammed said the government had mapped out short and long-term solutions to the incessant clashes, including a planned conference of stakeholders.

He assured of the government’s strong determination to find a lasting solution to the farmers/herders’ clashes.(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Oguntade

    People must know the truth, Mr lai Muhammad. The truth and nothing but the truth. And using this medium to warn Mr faparusi to desist from campaigning for cow colonies in the south or else, he and his cohort will die miserably with them generation to generation unborn. Has his dullard brain forgot that fulanis, are like virus, you give them a little space, then they wanna claim the whole body. Anybody campaigning for cow colonies in the west will perish suddenly

  • Julius

    No sir, the best thing you can say is tell us exactly what you are doing and the next plan to stop these terrorists from killing the innocent people . After that, you can say what you want..right now, I don’t wanna hear some warnings. Do the needful, send soldiers after them, they are not heardsmen, they are bk.

  • Bassey Frank

    Don’t waste your time blabbing. Just blame Goodluck Jonathan, like the dullard Femi Adesina, and go and rest.

  • Mentus

    I may be mistaken but I presume this is the first time we are hearing from the Information minister since the Benue Massacre. And only because he wants to warn everybody, including the media. What a shame! A mass burial of Nigeria citizens took place on Thursday and neither the president, nor his vice, nor Lai made a statement never mind attend the funeral and almost two weeks after the massacre Lai has found his voice. All I can say is Nigerian politics harbours the most heartless, selfish, conscienceless, and godless individuals on earth.
    God have mercy!