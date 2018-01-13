NYSC announces resumption date for new set of Corps members

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has fixed January 16 for the opening of orientation camps for prospective Batch B, Stream 2, corps members nationwide.

The NYSC announced this on its Facebook page on Saturday .

The management of the Scheme said the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course is scheduled to hold in 15 NYSC Orientation Camps which are Abia, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Enugu, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and the FCT.

NYSC says highlights of the exercise are as follows :

(a) Commencement and Registration: Tuesday 16th January, 2018

(b) Cut-off date for Registration: Midnight Wednesday,17th January, 2018

(c) Swearing-In Ceremony: Thursday, 18th January, 2018

(d) Closing: Monday, 5th February, 2018

The Scheme urged prospective corps members to report promptly to the orientation camps in their states of deployment at the camp addresses indicated in their call-up letters.

The NYSC scheme was created in 1973 to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.”

According to the NYSC, the purpose of the scheme is primarily to inculcate in Nigerian youth the spirit of selfless service to the community, and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood of all Nigerians, irrespective of cultural or social background.