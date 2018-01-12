2019: Why my presidential bid campaign has slowed down — Fayose

Related News

The governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has assured that he is still in the contest for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 elections.

He said activities of his campaign had slowed down because of his preparations to ensure victory for his party in the coming Ekiti governorship election.

The governor spoke on Thursday during an interactive session with teachers in public primary and secondary schools in state.

Mr. Fayose had declared interest to be president on his party’s ticket despite the party’s decision to zone the presidency to the North.

Mr. Fayose said his campaign would regain its steam after the July 14 governorship election.

The governor also boasted that he would defeat Kayode Fayemi if he is picked as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“I am still in the presidential race, I am only waiting for the time Ekiti governorship election will hold so I can have the time,” he said.

“Though, I am making contacts, I am reaching out to the people that matter across the country.”

The governor is up against some governorship aspirants in the PDP who are aggrieved that he had endorsed his deputy, Kolapo Olusola, to succeed him.

The aspirants have also called on the party leadership to keep Mr. Fayose out of the primaries and ensure a free and fair contest.

“I have no role to play, only the NWC will present the delegate lists for them to elect the candidate, so I won’t interfere despite my support for Prof Kolapo Olusola,” Mr. Fayose said, while commenting on the primaries.

“I have no regret supporting Olusola, if it were those people I had supported, they won’t be abusing me. But they remain our brothers and sisters and we are going to put our house in order at the right time so that we can be on the same page.”

The governor urged the teachers to support Mr. Olusola the way they did to him in the June 21, 2014 governorship election.

“Don’t vote for those that will come here and sack you,” he said.

“When they sacked your colleagues in Kaduna State, an APC leader in Ekiti said it was a right step in the right direction and I believe such person is not good for Ekiti teachers.

“Prof Olusola is a man of integrity, very hardworking and dependable , he won’t betray you. He will protect your interests and I want you to support him.”

Mr. Fayose added that all the outstanding salaries. allowances , bonuses and pensions would be paid before his tenure expires.