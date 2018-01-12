Navy announces new appointments of officers

Related News

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has announced new appointments and re-appointments of officers for effective and efficient service delivery.

The Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Suleman Dahun, a Navy Capt., disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Those appointed, Mr. Dahun said, include: three new Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs) namely: Akinjide Akinrinade for the Logistics Command, Oghara, Delta, Matthew Emuekpere for the Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, Cross River, and Saleh Usman who took over at the Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

The appointees are all Rear Admiral.

The acting director added that the appointment also affected 27 other Rear Admirals.

“These are: Rear Adm. Begroy Ibe-Enwo who is reappointed at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja as the Chief of Naval Transformation, Rear Adm. Victor Adedipe is appointed Director of Plans at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

“While Rear Adm. Peter Onaji is taking over as the Chief of Naval Safety and Standard at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja and Rear Adm. Dogara Albehu is now the Director of Training at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

“Rear Adm. Micheal Ebe is assigned the Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters, Abuja, while Rear Adm. Aliyu Lawal is taking over as Director Equipment Standardisation and Harmonisation, Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

“Others are Rear Adm. Uchenna Onyia who is now the Director of Administration at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja and Rear Adm. David Adeniran is reappointed the Commander Naval Drafting, Apapa, Lagos State,” he said.

As well as Tanko Dakwat, a Rear Admiral, who is now the Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordinance Depot, Lagos State, Ahamefule Eluwa, Rear Adm., was reappointed Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau.

He said further that the appointment also affected Rear Adm. Dolapo Kolawole, as the Director of Policy at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja. Rear Adm. Mike Okonkwo as the Chief Staff Officer at the Logistics Command Headquarters, Oghara, Delta.

Others are: Rear Adm. Shuwa Mohammed as the new Director of Armament Supplies, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Segun Adebari is the new Group Managing Director at the Navy Holding Ltd., Abuja.

As well as Rear Adm. Abubakar Al-Hassan as the Director of Transformation at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja. Rear Adm. Obed Ngalabak as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Lagos State.

Others are: Rear Adm. Abraham Adaji who was reappointed Director of Operations at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja. Rear Adm. Jatau Luka as the new Chief Staff Officer at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters.

While Rear Adm. Ibikunle Olaiya was reappointed as the Director of Naval Intelligence at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

“The appointment also include: Rear Adm. Kamarudeen Lawal who is appointed the Director of Transformation at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja, Rear Adm. Abdullahi Adamu as the Director of Combat Physical Training, Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

“While Rear Adm. Oladele Daji who is redeployed to the Western Naval Command Headquarters, Lagos State, as the Chief Staff Officer. Rear Adm. Maurice Eno as Director of Research and Development at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

“Others are: Rear Adm. Saidu Garba now the Director of Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Naval Headquarters, Abuja, as well as Rear Adm. Barabutemegha Gbassa as the Fleet Commander, Headquarters Eastern Fleet, Calabar, Cross River.

“As well as Rear Adm. Sanusi Ibrahim now the Director of Manning at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja, while Rear Adm. Muhammad Nagenu as the Fleet Commander, Headquarters Central Fleet, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State,” Dahun said.

The acting director said further that the exercise also saw the redeployment of 95 Commodores to various commands, units, and establishments.

